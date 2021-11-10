When will GTA Vice City Definitive Edition APK be released for Android devices?

GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition will come to mobile devices (Android and iOS) in the first half of 2022. Rockstar Games is releasing its latest offering from the GTA series on almost every available platform.

PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and the Nintendo Switch are all supported.

The trilogy is a bundle including the Definitive Editions (remasters) of all three 3D Universe GTA titles. It is unlikely to be sold as a bundle in the Google Play Store. Instead, players can expect standalone releases of each game.

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition Android: When will the game be released on the Play Store?

The remastered GTA Trilogy is not coming out for Android devices this year. Mobile gamers will have to wait a few more months to enjoy the games on their smartphones.

While the exact date is still unknown, players can expect to get it by June 2022, at the most. Some believe that it might come out alongside the Expanded & Enhanced GTA 5 in March 2022.

The PC and console versions of GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy are coming out tomorrow, yet Rockstar hasn't revealed any gameplay footage for the games. Meanwhile, screenshots for the games on the Switch seem to prove that the graphical quality of the handheld version will be inferior to the other iterations.

Many fans speculate that the mobile versions will probably have a similar level of graphics to the Switch. It could, however, be downgraded even more to support a broader range of mobiles.

If it is indeed identical to the Switch version, the required storage space could also be relatively high.

The Nintendo Switch file sizes for the games are:

GTA 3 Definitive Edition - 2.2 GB

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition - 6.7 GB

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition - 10.8 GB

Players are expected to have at least 25 GB of free space on their devices to install these games. Judging by this, the Android versions will take up a similar amount of storage on mobiles.

2.2 GB is quite reasonable for Androids, and 6.7 GB isn't too much of a shocker, either.

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition, on the other hand, takes up a ridiculous amount of storage. Players must also consider that having all three simultaneously could be tough to run on mobiles with less than 128 GB of storage space.

