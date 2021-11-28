Where can players buy guns in GTA 4?

Due to a lack of Ammu-Nation shops in GTA 4, players have to look elsewhere to buy guns.

GTA 4 enthusiasts need to pack plenty of heat in Liberty City. It’s a dangerous place full of criminals, so one needs to defend themselves. For some reason, the Ammu-Nation chain has been discontinued in Liberty City, forcing players to buy guns in different locations.

There are two different types of gun stores that players can visit. One of them is the underground shops, which are secretly located across the city. Another one is Little Jacob, who is more than willing to sell his wares. GTA 4 players should know where to look for the best weapons.

GTA 4: Where can players buy guns?

Most games allow players to buy guns in Ammu-Nation, but that is not the case in GTA 4. Instead, they will have to rely on the streets to get the latest wares. Here's where they can buy guns in Liberty City.

Underground gun shops

According to broadcast news, the mayor has recently outlawed the use of firearms. This forces GTA 4 players to look for secretive areas, since that's where these weapons can be sold.

Underground gun shops have replaced local Ammu-Nation stores. There are three locations in total, one of which is visited in an early mission:

Downtown Broker (between Dillon St. and Montauk Ave. in a very old building)

(between Dillon St. and Montauk Ave. in a very old building) Chinatown, Algonquin (located on Bismarck Ave near a tattoo parlor)

(located on Bismarck Ave near a tattoo parlor) Port Tudor, Alderney (between Odhner Ave. and Traegar Road)

The first location appears in the mission Do You Have Protection? It serves as a basic tutorial on how these gun shops work. They are often found near alleyways, where players have to enter a door.

Underground gun shops sell a wide array of powerful weapons. However, some of them are not available until certain missions are completed. GTA 4 players will gradually unlock guns as they progress through the story.

Little Jacob

Alternatively, GTA 4 players can also rely on Little Jacob for his services. They will have to befriend him after the Shadow mission. By hanging out with him, players will eventually unlock his friendship ability. Little Jacob will sell weapons if they give him a call.

His location spawns depending on where the player currently is. Little Jacob sells a good variety of weapons, so one knows they are getting the good stuff. All it takes is a single phone call, but players must remain friends with him.

