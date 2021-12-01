Where can GTA Vice City Definitive Edition players find the infamous ‘Easter Egg’?

One of the more interesting things to do in the GTA series is to look for Easter Eggs. Keeping this in mind, GTA Vice City Definitive Edition also had Easter Eggs; however, all of them were featured from the original game.

Since most players already know where to look for the eggs, the hunt has not been as passionate as it was when the classic GTA Vice City was released. However, newer players, who will experience Vice City through the remastered edition, will undergo the chase for the first time.

Where to find the 'Happy Easter' Easter Egg in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition?

Many players have started uploading videos on where the Easter Eggs are located in the Definitive Edition of GTA Vice City. One Easter Egg that is exceptionally famous within the community is the 'Happy Easter' Easter Egg.

Players need to head downtown near the Vice City News building to find this Easter Egg and climb the helipad, where they will find a helicopter. There is a window on a building behind the helicopter, as shown in the video below, where the player can jump through and find the egg on a pedestal.

This Easter Egg is hard to find, and players had initially stumbled upon it by chance. There is a similar Easter Egg in GTA 3, where players need to jump through the building into what looks like a glitched room, only to find the egg with the words "Happy Easter" on it.

Other Easter Eggs found in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

Rockstar Games is well known for adding Easter Eggs to its games. Some of the other Easter Eggs in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition are as follows:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

While the player flies through Starfish Island, they might see a pool shaped like the Rockstar Games logo.

On Ocean Beach, there is a shop titled Rockster Video Games. The name is a reference to Rockstar Games, and it also includes artwork of 8-ball and many GTA characters.

Some airplanes have the Rockstar Logo on their tailfins.

There are numerous gravestones and pictures with the Rockstar logo in Funeraria Romero.

There is a sewer system in Little Haiti, where there is the Rockstar logo on the walls.

Edited by Saman