Where to find Combat Shotguns in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

One of the most powerful weapons in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition is the Combat Shotgun.

Players always need to deal heavy damage to their enemies. GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition has several of them in the game. Players can always rely on a trusty shotgun. They provide heavy firepower that can blow away enemies with ease. It's really fun to use during fights, especially in later missions.

Combat Shotguns are exceedingly rare, since it will be a while before they can be purchased. Nonetheless, they are still viable in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. Players should definitely know where to find one as it could prove very useful in most combat situations.

Here is how GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition players can find Combat Shotguns

Combat Shotguns are not easy to find in the original game. There's no reason to believe that will change with the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. There are several ways to obtain this powerful weapon. One of the simplest ways is to find it in Las Venturas, the final region in the game.

Head over to LVA Freight Depot, Las Venturas

Players should head over to the northwestern part of Las Venturas. There is going to be a building with the Sumo logo. A hidden weapon can be found right near a few bushes. This is the most reliable spawn point for the Combat Shotgun.

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition also scatters them in secretive areas. However, they only show up for a single mission. For example, a Combat Shotgun can be found inside Area 69 and Big Smoke's Crack Palace.

Players should just stick to the LVA Freight Depot in Las Venturas. Of course, they can also buy the shotgun in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

Ammu-Nation also sells it after a certain point

The Combat Shotgun is available for purchase later in the game. Players must first complete one of the Triad casino missions (You've Had Your Chips). Afterwards, they can buy it at a local Ammu-Nation.

It only costs $1,000, which should be relatively cheap by that point. The player should have more than enough money to buy one. Speaking of the Triads, there is another method to obtain the Combat Shotgun. Players can make it spawn in front of the Four Dragons Casino.

Alternatively, players may collect all 50 horseshoes in Las Venturas

There are 50 horseshoes to collect in the Las Venturas region. Players will have to search high and low to find them. There is a really good reward for it in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

Once all 50 horseshoes are found, players will be given some very powerful weapons. Combat Shotguns will spawn just outside the Four Dragons Casino. Players can always pick it up anytime they're nearby. It's also completely free of charge, so it saves money.

Combat Shotguns are very useful

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition is going to be a real challenge for the player. They need to stock up on some really powerful supplies. Combat Shotguns will destroy most vehicles within a second. They also have a rapid fire rate, so enemies don't stand a chance.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul