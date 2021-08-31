5 of the best weapons in GTA San Andreas

Some of the best weapons in GTA San Andreas give players the ultimate advantage; they are real difference makers.

GTA San Andreas players will have to rely on their shooting. The more experience they have with a weapon, the better their accuracy and range will be. Choosing the right weapon can be a major difference between life and death. As a result, some weapons have far more usage than others.

From rifles to rocket launchers, these powerful guns will lay waste to most enemies. GTA San Andreas is an explosive game from beginning to end, and players have to think quickly on their feet. Should they use any of these weapons, they will certainly gain the lead.

Five of the best GTA San Andreas weapons

5) Micro SMG

GTA San Andreas players will find Micro SMGs early in the game. As a result, they will spend a lot of time on it. Micro SMGs may lack accuracy, but they're perfectly suitable for an early weapon. Apart from that, there are a wide range of uses for it.

For instance, players can run with the Micro SMG. This allows them to escape enemies while returning gunfire. Players can also perform drive-bys. It's best to use this weapon at close range and in small bursts.

Micro SMGs are one of the few weapons that players can use on a jetpack. This gives it a slight advantage over the regular SMG. With enough skill, players should line up more accurate shots. However, there is a noticeable spread.

4) Rocket Launcher

There is no better way to cause a rampage than with a rocket launcher. With this weapon, GTA San Andreas players will cause widespread mayhem to their surroundings. Everything from gang members to vehicles will be destroyed in a single hit. Players can also set off explosive chain reactions.

GTA San Andreas has a heat seeking variation for the rocket launcher. It uses a targeting system to find nearby enemies. Players can use it for the High Noon mission, where they have to chase down Eddie Pulaski.

At the end of the day, rocket launchers get the job done, and they have been a staple of the series since the very first game. Players always find ways to use it effectively and creatively.

3) M4

The carbine rifle is very effective in combat situations. While not as powerful as its predecessors, the M4 is very precise. It can reach enemies from a long distance and still land on its mark. The M4 is a better alternative to the AK-47 as not only does it lack recoil, but it also has a better range.

Players can easily get headshots with this weapon. Later on in GTA San Andreas, enemies will start to wear body armor. The M4 can bypass this with accurate shots to the head. However, the only downside is the low fire rate.

GTA San Andreas players should definitely practice with the M4. At its highest skill level, it will eliminate most targets. The M4 is a basic necessity in the final missions as players will need to remove enemies from long distances.

2) Combat Shotgun

Simply put, combat shotguns are extremely powerful. While it doesn't pack a punch like pump shotguns, it offers a better fire rate. Given how often it fires, players will finish off their enemies in seconds.

Not counting headshots, it only takes two to three hits. Enemies are easy pickings once they drop to the ground.

The combat shotgun is also quite accurate in GTA San Andreas. It's best used for close quarters combat. For example, players can hide behind the alleyways of Los Santos. During gang wars, enemies can run into the shotgun for massive damage.

Another practical feature of the shotgun is its destructive capabilities. It will destroy vehicles very quickly, especially if the user aims for the engine. Players can also lead enemies near a vehicle, only to blow it up afterwards. Combat shotguns allow for tactical approaches to gang warfare.

1) Minigun

Miniguns will make the game all too easy. It sacrifices its speed for immense strength and a rapid fire rate. GTA San Andreas players will get rid of their enemies within less than a second. They can also aim in any direction.

Unlike most weapons in the game, there is no recoil for the minigun. This allows players to aim with surgical precision. There is no way to lock onto enemies, but it makes up for it with deadly power.

There is a glitch where players can obtain nearly unlimited ammo for their minigun. This can only be done late in the game, via the mission Up, Up, and Away! Nonetheless, it's very useful for the last act of GTA San Andreas. Players can use it for gang warfare and final missions.

