Where to find the IAA entrance in GTA Online

Some GTA Online players are having trouble finding the IAA entrance.

An update for Los Santos Tuners released several Contract missions. One of them is the Agency Deal, where players have to infiltrate the IAA headquarters. It’s not going to be easy finding a way inside. GTA Online keeps the facility hidden from public view, given it's a government agency.

Players will head underground as they navigate the subway system. The IAA entrance lurks deep beneath the bowels of Los Santos. Without proper guidance, most players will have a hard time looking for it. The IAA entrance just blends in with the background. Players need to be pointed in the right direction.

GTA Online: How to find the IAA entrance

GTA Online players must first access their Job Board via the Auto Shop. Sessanta will give them the details for this particular mission. Players must find a way inside the IAA agency.

Here's what players should know when they look for the entrance. It can be rather tricky the first time doing it.

It's going to be a green door with an orange sign

The first setup mission for the Agency Deal is called Entry Point. GTA Online players have to find a top secret facility. The IAA entrance will be found deep within the tunnel system of Los Santos.

Players will be told to follow the subway tracks and enter the central junction. It will be indicated by a yellow circle on the mini-map. Now they have to look for a way inside the facility, which is hidden in plain sight.

The IAA entrance is going to be a dark green door with a bright orange sign. It's going to be on the right side of the tunnel. Players must take a picture of it with their phone. Once they send it to Sessanta, they will be ordered to leave the area.

Try using the Oppressor Mk II

The Oppressor Mk II is one of the most divisive vehicles in the entire game. Nonetheless, it certainly gets the job done in GTA Online.

Its lightweight size makes it the perfect mode of transportation. The Oppressor can easily navigate dark subway tunnels and defend itself against any security threats. Once the player escapes the subway, they can fly away to safety.

Overall, it's a very reliable vehicle that completely defines the meta game. If GTA Online players can afford one, they should definitely use it for this mission.

The rest of the missions should be simple

For some players, the hardest part of this mission is finding the IAA entrance. The rest of the Agency Deal should be straightforward. There's far more action in the next setup mission, also known as the Security Pass. Players will blow up anything in sight as they steal the IAA pass.

The Agency Deal ends with a massive raid on their main facility. GTA Online players will be paid a decent amount of money for these Contract missions. Thankfully, they can do it by themselves instead of relying on random teams. It all starts by finding that elusive IAA entrance.

