Should GTA Online players buy new Auto Shop property in Los Santos Tuners update?

With the Los Santos Tuners update comes a whole range of tuner-related content to GTA Online. There are new cars, customizations, missions, a new property called Auto Shop, and the LS Car Meet.

This update was so well received by fans that it had the maximum number of players ever in a GTA Online update. Rockstar announced this fact yesterday alongside a $250k prize for everyone currently playing the game.

The new cars have a price range between $1.2 million to $2 million. Meanwhile, the cost for an Auto Shop property ranges from around $1.7 million to $1.9 million. All these shops require considerable investments, due to which fans may have a common question in their minds - Are the Auto Shops worth it?

GTA Online Tuners: Is an Auto Shop a worthy purchase?

After the first visit to LS Car Meet, players can purchase an Auto Shop from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website. They have to be registered as a VIP, CEO, or MC President to be able to do so.

Although the location isn't important, there are 5 to choose from, and players may want to be closer to the LS Car Meet. This property allows them to attempt 6 Contract missions for KDJ and Sessanta, which are like mini-heists.

There is also a list of cars to steal, and the ability to run a legal car modification service in GTA Online.

Here are the approximate amounts of profit a player can make from the Auto Shop in GTA Online:

Players get $20k for each Exotic Export car that they acquire and deliver. There are 10 cars on the list, which brings the total profit to $200k.

The car modding business is less profitable than Vehicle Cargo missions, as players will only get a maximum of $25k for each vehicle.

There are 6 Contract missions to fulfill, each getting a profit of between around $160k to $170k.

Players can also decorate their Auto Shop or buy upgrades like staff members and an extra Car Lift (that allows for 2 car modding missions at the same time). However, staff members have a chance of damaging the client's cars, which lowers the profit.

Overall, for players who are only looking to maximize their profits in GTA Online, the Auto Shop is not worth it. But for those who wish to experience action-packed Contract missions, the Auto Shop is an essential purchase.

