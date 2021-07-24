5 most lucrative businesses to own after the GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update

Money is the most essential commodity in GTA Online, and the latest update requires players to spend significant amounts of it. The cars alone are pretty pricey, ranging from $1.2 to $2 million, while the Auto Shop property starts at $1,670,000.

Those who wish to play the new Contracts or gain access to the Exotic Exports list in GTA Online must first purchase an Auto Shop. However, it is not a very profitable business since the earnings are quite low. Users will receive $200K for completing the Exotic Exports list, while modding a client's car will bring a maximum of around $25K for each vehicle.

Contrary to last year's Cayo Perico Heist, the Contracts aren't particularly well-paying. The combined profit from all six is less than $1 million, which is quite disappointing. Despite the low pay, the missions themselves are far superior to some of the more outrageous heists.

As a result, the new update did little to provide a viable method of earning money. Instead, here are five of the most profitable businesses that GTA Online players can focus on.

GTA Online: Five best money-making ventures after the Los Santos Tuners update

1) Warehouse

A large warehouse generates the highest amount of money per hour in GTA Online. The total profit earned every hour is $226,000, but only if players deliver three crates simultaneously. Although they can make more with 1 or 2 crates, it takes much more time to source, thus decreasing the hourly earnings.

Buying a large warehouse is one of the best investments in the game, and it takes comparatively lower effort than some of the MC businesses.

2) Vehicle Warehouse

The Vehicle Cargo Warehouse is almost as profitable as a regular warehouse. Players will get $80,000 for every top-range vehicle delivered without a scratch. It's similar to the Auto Shop, although it's riskier since NPCs will attack them.

There is also a cooldown period, despite which users can earn $160,000 per hour in GTA Online.

3) Coke lockup

There are plenty of MC Businesses in GTA Online, but not all of them are worth the effort. The Coke Lockup is the most profitable, and beginners are often advised to buy one. A fully upgraded Coke Lockup can generate an hourly revenue of around $74,000.

This business takes a bit of money to set up, and it can be covered up only after 31 hours of profit generation.

4) Nightclub

The Nightclub is one of the best properties that GTA Online players can invest in, but it is only meant to be a side hustle.

A player can earn up to $60,000/hr from a fully upgraded nightclub with the best options chosen.

5) Bunker

The bunker is a no-brainer for passive income as it provides the highest possible income while requiring the least amount of effort. The Farmhouse bunker is usually considered the best location for making the most profit, which is around $52,000 per hour.

Gamers must still resupply the business regularly, but the profit earned is well worth it.

