Where to find the Mesa SUV in GTA Online?

The GTA franchise, for the most part, has always been a single-player experience, but Rockstar's ambitions couldn't have been contained for too long.

With 2013's GTA 5, Rockstar wanted to go beyond the confines of the single-player experience and evolve the online aspects of GTA first introduced in Grand Theft Auto IV.

The scale and scope of Rockstar's ambitions are well reflected in GTA Online, especially when it comes to the vehicles. Despite the guns, missiles, flamethrowers, and even space-age blasters, Grand Theft Auto, as the name suggests, will always hold vehicles in high regard.

GTA Online thus has a staggering number of vehicles of all shapes and sizes to suit everyone's tastes. While a flashy sports car or a tank would obviously be appealing, some prefer the more rugged military aesthetic of an SUV.

Finding the Mesa SUV in GTA Online

Players can buy the Mesa from Warstock Cache and Carry for $87,000. The Merryweather variant of the Mesa is particularly popular in GTA Online and can be obtained through various methods, such as:

1) Stealing one from Fort Zancudo

2) Can be found in the following missions/heists:

The Prison Break

Humaine Raid - Insurgents

Humaine Raid - Valkyrie

Humaine Raid - Deliver EMP

Special Vehicle Work - End of Transmission

MOC - Severe Weather Patterns

MOC - Offshore Assets

MOC - Cover Blown

MOC - Mole Hunt

MOC - Data Breach

The normal variant of the Mesa can usually be found in the city and be sold in Los Santos Customs for a profit. The Merryweather variant not only looks supremely cool but also packs quite the engine under the hood and is a powerful SUV in GTA Online.

The only way to have a Merryweather variant Mesa in the player's garage is to buy one from Warstock Cache and Carry. This makes it easier for beginners to own the vehicle instead of them trying to steal one away from Fort Zancudo or taking part in a difficult heist.