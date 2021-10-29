Where to find peyote plants in GTA Online (October 2021)

To celebrate Halloween 2021, GTA Online has been holding numerous events and rewards. With yesterday's weekly update, Rockstar Games has brought back the peyote plants.

Peyote plants are a sort of collectible that may be consumed by players in GTA 5 and GTA Online. While the single-player game allows for up to 27 plants while online, there are 59 plants.

GTA Online: How to find peyote plants in-game as of October 2021

The game used to have a total of 76 peyote plants, which had been gradually lowered to 59. It hasn't been confirmed yet if all 76 plants have been made available or not. The following is a map of all peyote plant locations in GTA Online. Players can refer to it in order to find the various plants scattered in the game world.

Location of all 76 plants on the map (Image via @darkbleeter, Twitter)

Peyote plants may be found both on land and in the sea. When a player is near a peyote plant while using a controller, the device will begin to vibrate. Upon consuming it, players begin to hallucinate and eventually pass out, following which they will reappear as a random animal.

The creatures that the player has a chance to turn into are determined by whether the plant is on land or in the sea. Sometimes, these are found open in the wild, while other times (especially in Los Santos), they may be found as a potted plant.

The animals that the player can morph into are listed below:

Land animals and birds:

Boar

Border Collie

Cat

Chicken

Cougar

Great Cormorant

Coyote

Cow

Crow

Elk

Husky

Pig

Pigeon

Poodle

Pug

Rabbit

Golden Retriever

Rottweiler

Seagull

West Highland Terrier

Sea creatures:

Dolphin

Fish

Hammerhead shark

Killer Whale

Stingray

Tiger Shark

The player can also transform into two other unique animals. The peyote plant in the Clinton Residence's backyard will transform the player into Chop. Meanwhile, there's a plant in Grapeseed, at the base of Mount Chiliad which, when taken between 03:00 and 08:00 while the weather is misty, will change the player into Bigfoot.

Bigfoot has superhuman strength and endurance, as well as the ability to swim and utilize weapons. It cannot, however, drive or enter buildings, as it can in single player. And the cops won't bother the players when they've transformed into Bigfoot in GTA Online.

