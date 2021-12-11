Where to get money easily in GTA 5 story mode

Unlike GTA Online, there is no way to keep earning large sums of money over time in GTA 5's Story Mode. The single-player game is largely focused on providing a cinematic story experience.

This means that unless they use cheats, players will not be able to earn more money than the game allows. This article guides players on the steps they should follow to get rich in GTA 5.

GTA 5: How to earn money quite easily in the Story Mode

There are very limited methods to earn money in Story Mode. The first step is to complete the story missions, as players are left with a large sum of money near the end of the game. They can also purchase certain properties throughout the game world, but these aren't particularly lucrative.

Hence, the next best option is to complete Lester's assassination missions while manipulating the in-game stock market. Lester Crest provides Franklin with a range of assassination missions in GTA 5 which can be triggered by traveling to Lester's mark on the map as Franklin.

In order for their companies' stock market prices to drop, players must kill specific well-known corporate executives, which increases the worth of their competitors.

Before an assassination, players must buy shares in competing companies and then sell them when the job is completed. BAWSAQ and LCN are the two stock exchanges where GTA 5 players may invest their money. If they want to earn the maximum money, they should not begin these quests until completing The Big Score.

Players must buy/sell stocks both before and after the killing to maximize their earnings. They may have to relocate to a safehouse and save the game a few times to proceed through the days. The following is a list of assassination missions as well as the stocks that must be purchased or sold:

Hotel Assassination - Buy Betta Pharmaceuticals before the task and sell it once it's completed. After three days or more, purchase Bilkinton Research. Then sell it and go on to the next quest after waiting at least a week.

- Buy Betta Pharmaceuticals before the task and sell it once it's completed. After three days or more, purchase Bilkinton Research. Then sell it and go on to the next quest after waiting at least a week. The Multi-Target Assassination - Purchase Debonaire before the assignment and sell it once the mission is completed. Redwood Cigarettes is also required. Sell Redwood for 4x the profit after two days have passed in the game.

- Purchase Debonaire before the assignment and sell it once the mission is completed. Redwood Cigarettes is also required. Sell Redwood for 4x the profit after two days have passed in the game. The Vice Assassination - Buy Fruit Computers and sell them after the job for a 50% profit. Then purchase Facade and sell it for a 33 percent profit.

- Buy Fruit Computers and sell them after the job for a 50% profit. Then purchase Facade and sell it for a 33 percent profit. The Bus Assassination - Purchase Vapid from after finishing the mission. Wait two days, then sell it for twice as much.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider