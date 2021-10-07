Where is Grove Street in GTA 5?

For those who have played GTA San Andreas, Grove Street is not just an address. Synonymous with the Grove Street Families gang, the entire plot of the game revolves around this iconic location.

GTA 5 reintroduced Los Santos to the HD Universe through its recreation of the San Andreas map. Hence, when veteran GTA players first tried the new game, they wanted to revisit Grove Street in the game.

In GTA 5, Grove Street is located in Davis, South Los Santos. This article explores the location in both its 3D and HD Universe renditions.

How to find Grove Street in GTA 5

Grove Street is a cul-de-sac in GTA 5 that runs northwest of Davis Avenue. It features a northbound exit to Brouge Avenue and an unnamed street. The roadway is next to the Maze Bank Arena and goes parallel to a portion of the Los Santos Storm Drain.

A vehicle garage is located at the end of the street, which Franklin Clinton can purchase. The neighborhood is impoverished and has a high crime rate. The fact that police helicopters are frequently seen patrolling the area overhead attests to this.

Unlike GTA San Andreas, Grove Street in GTA 5 is the territory of the Original Covenant Ballas. The Families have been pushed back to nearby regions, and therefore, the Grove Street's chapter is defunct.

Most of the Grove Street Families OGs, according to Lamar Davis, eventually went on with their lives and perhaps became wealthy. Grove Street has a fabled and almost legendary reputation among certain Los Santos locals, including James De Santa.

This is shown to be a result of "events in the nineties", as Franklin Clinton puts it while hanging out with Jimmy. Ballas members can also be heard yelling that the Families were thrown out decades ago.

All of these are references to GTA San Andreas and its storyline. This is weird since the 3D Universe is supposedly not connected with the HD Universe. It could be that the latter world has had something similar.

This would make sense since the GTA games are influenced by real-life events. Los Angeles witnessed heightened gang warfare in the 90s, and GTA San Andreas was directly based on that timeline.

