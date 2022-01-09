Where does GTA Vice City take place?

GTA Vice City players might ask themselves where exactly Vice City is supposed to be.

Real world locations do exist in the GTA universe, although Rockstar prefers to rely on fictional places. This is why GTA 3 is set in Liberty City and not New York, despite the obvious parallels.

Rockstar wants creative freedom to make these cities their own, rather than make them exact copies.

With that said, GTA Vice City does take heavy inspiration from Miami. However, both cities are completely separate from each other. Most players will correctly guess where GTA Vice City takes place, specifically if they live in the United States. Here's a brief overview of where it would be in the real world.

GTA Vice City makes very clear references to where it takes place in the real world

Vice City is a tropical paradise for many players, given the palm trees and cool ocean breeze. However, there is plenty of darkness beneath the sunny exterior. GTA Vice City is yet another clear parody of American life, specifically from a skewed 80's perspective.

Vice City is set in Florida

Players shouldn’t be surprised to learn that Vice City is set in Florida. The setting itself almost gives it away entirely. It’s also one of the very few times a real world location is outright referenced in a game. There is even a GTA 3 billboard that advertises a vacation trip to Miami.

However, that reference had to be made before the Vice City name was finalized. As it stands, both Miami and Vice City are two separate cities. This is indicated by another billboard in Little Haiti, which also references Miami. Nonetheless, Vice City is clearly inspired by Miami itself.

Florida is a very important setting for GTA Vice City. Rockstar captures the tropical climate of the area, such as the rainy weather and humid air. Vice City is also similar to Biscayne Bay, which is broken up into multiple islands. It may be a fictional city, but Rockstar definitely wants to make it feel real.

It's one of the most heavily inspired locations in the series

GTA Vice City is set in the 80s, which Rockstar fully takes advantage of. This goes far beyond their atmospheric radio stations. GTA Vice City frequently references popular 80s culture. The most obvious inspiration is the television show Miami Vice, where the game takes its name from.

Both GTA Vice City and Miami Vice are set in Florida, right around the 80s. Many aspects of this show are carried over to this game, such as drug trafficking and organized crime. In a further nod to the show, GTA Vice City also features Philip Michael Thomas as the voice actor for Lance Vance.

Florida was rather infamous for its crime rates in the 80s, which is what GTA Vice City makes reference to. As a result, it's also one of the most atmospheric games in the entire series. There is nothing else quite like GTA Vice City.

