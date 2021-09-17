Top 3 probable GTA 6 locations that have come up in recent leaks

Fans often wonder about potential GTA 6 locations, which often range from Florida to England.

GTA 6 is the talk of the town. With no release date in sight, fans can only theorize the next big location and keep themselves busy with so-called GTA 6 leaks.

Keep in mind that most of these leaks have been proven false. The true location remains the subject of speculation. However, these leaks give an idea of what fans want to see. There is a common thread between the leaks as most of the time, they mention a location from previous GTA titles.

Top three GTA 6 locations that showed up in recent leaks

This article will take a look back at recent leaks. Most people are fixated on select GTA 6 locations. These are the most popular ones. Keep in mind that Rockstar maps have been leaked before, such as Red Dead Redemption 2. However, there is no telling if this will happen with GTA 6.

3) Miami, Florida

Out of all the GTA 6 locations, most fans tend to theorize about this one. Liberty City and Los Santos have already made their returns but Vice City is still missing in action. It's the only major city from the 3D era that has yet to transition to HD. This does not count San Fierro and Las Venturas, since Los Santos is the most important.

Vice City shows up in most leaks for GTA 6 locations. It's a consistent theme in all of them.

2) Central and South America

Project America could be an exciting premise for GTA 6 (Image via Reddit)

Project Americas refers to a supposed leak from Reddit user JackOLantern1982. However, the account was suspended a long time ago, and it could easily be a fake rumor. Nonetheless, it posits Central and South America as potential locations. This requires Vice City to be a major hub world.

While Florida is one of the most popular GTA 6 locations, fans are expecting a bigger and better game. Rockstar Games are not one to limit themselves here. This can be seen with GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. Their maps are the largest in Rockstar history.

If GTA 6 were to take place near Miami, fans would also like to see the neighboring countries. Florida is within close proximity to Central and South America. This would allow for a tropical setting with lush forests and clear waters.

1) London, England

Every now and then, London shows up as a possible rumor. While it's not one of the most popular GTA 6 locations, London does have its fans. Rockstar Games has not returned to this location since the 90's. Some players would like to see it in an HD format, considering its 2D origins.

There are several London concepts online, such as the video above. At least it's different from Miami and the southern hemisphere.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

