What do GTA 6 leaks have in common with each other?

There have been several attempts at GTA 6 leaks, but all of them tend to be similar in many aspects.

It will be a while before GTA 6 is released but impatient fans are tired of waiting. It's been almost a decade since the last major title. All this leads to a perfect storm of so-called GTA 6 leaks. Everybody has their expectations set on what they think the game should look like.

Note that this article isn’t about the validity of GTA 6 leaks. Most of them were proven fake outright. Rather, this article will talk about what ties all these leaks together. Indubitably, they all have underlying themes. Whether it's Vice City or a bigger map size, they are connected by these common motifs.

Here is what GTA 6 leaks have in common

GTA 6 leaks have so much in common with each other. Even if they aren't made by the same person, they draw inspiration from similar ideas. This is most evident with frequent use of Vice City.

A return to Vice City

Unlike Liberty City and Los Santos, Vice City has yet to return to the HD Universe. Most fans are fully expecting it to be showcased once more. Without fail, GTA 6 leaks tend to cover Vice City as a major location.

It's difficult to even talk about GTA 6 without mentioning Vice City. Of course, Rockstar Games has yet to confirm anything and fans have been waiting with bated breath. Vice City is a tropical paradise that would greatly shine with new graphics.

Far bigger maps

As the saying goes, bigger is always better. GTA 6 leaks tend to have slightly bigger map sizes than previous games.

Players always want more to do in an open world environment, and many 4chan leaks tend to follow on this behavior. This is why most GTA 6 leaks feature larger areas. Interestingly, they also tend to look like the GTA 5 map.

Rockstar Games tends to fluctuate on this pattern. The GTA San Andreas map is much larger than the GTA 4 one. However, Red Dead Redemption 2 completely dwarfs the GTA 5 map.

Lots of research goes into them

Most players assume Vice City will be the definitive setting. One can infer that GTA 6 leaks tend to use Florida as a major inspiration. The above video shows a perfect example of this.

Badger Goodger goes into great detail about the map. It shows a Quincy World, which is an obvious reference to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. This is also a connection to Fred Quincy, who is the GTA equivalent of Walt Disney.

Fake GTA 6 leaks can seem convincing with all of the attention-to-detail. It helps build credibility in the community. However, that doesn't mean it's legitimate. Anybody can do their research and make it look realistic.

Beware of potential trolls

A few months ago, YouTuber litdunker04 made a video on how he created the recent GTA 6 leaks. There was clearly a lot of effort put into it. The map got so much attention that even YouTubers were covering it.

It wasn't perfect, by any means, as there were noticeable issues with the font choice. It was also too similar to the GTA 5 map. Naturally, the community wasn't happy when it was revealed to be fake.

Therefore, people should be wary of GTA 6 leaks. Basic knowledge of graphic design is all it takes to make a detailed fake map. Clickbait articles and videos often claim these are real, which can be confusing. Suffice to say, it will be some time before GTA 6 is released to the public.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

