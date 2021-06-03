How did GTA 5 RP become so popular?

In recent months, GTA 5 RP has become a major hit among gamers. It continues to resonate with the real world for a variety of reasons.

Given the overall popularity of GTA 5 and Online, it seems roleplaying is the current hot trend on Twitch and YouTube. While GTA 5 RP has been around for years thanks to FiveM, servers like NoPixel have finally caught the attention of players and streamers alike. Everyone has taken notice.

Although Google trends indicate there is a slight decrease in searches for GTA 5 RP, it still retains a high amount of viewership across major platforms. It's certainly nothing to scoff at. In a fast-moving era of short attention spans, the fact that it continues to sustain popularity is quite impressive.

Why GTA 5 RP resonates with fans

GTA 5 RP is a multiplayer mod that uses roleplay servers. Depending on a player's preference as to how they want to develop their character, there are multiple servers that can fit their needs. Even today, GTA 5 RP is still growing strong with long waiting lists to join servers. There are several reasons why gamers enjoy GTA 5 RP.

Fans waited too long for the arrival GTA 6

GTA 6 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated video games in history. GTA 5 completely blew away fans with a detailed open-world environment and heist mission structure. However, it's been almost a decade since the original release of GTA 5. There is still no word on the ongoing status of GTA 6.

In the meantime, fans of the GTA series gave themselves a new experience through multiplayer modifications. GTA 5 is already one of the best selling games of all time, which means there is a large player base ready to try out roleplays.

Roleplaying communities became mainstream

The eventual rise in FiveM finally allowed players to enjoy a roleplaying experience. While roleplaying already existed years prior, there wasn't a fully developed scene. The significant change in roleplay popularity was the result of Dungeons and Dragons, which made it mainstream entertainment.

IRL streams also bear some responsibility. Since viewers were fully engrossed in the daily activities of their favorite streamers, it became more acceptable to start roleplaying mundane occupations. GTA 5 RP allows players to assume the everyday role of firefighters, policemen, and medical staff members.

Some players enjoy a simpled means of playing GTA. They want to engage with the sights and sounds of real-life tasks set in a video game. Running a burger joint can be just as fun as setting up a heist, as long as the players involved are interesting.

Where popular streamers go, so do their followers

With a newer set of eyes on the product, now was the perfect time for GTA 5 RP to take center stage. All it needed was major players to bring in the audience. Enter Twitch and YouTube streamers with millions of followers. Once they started playing the game, so did their followers.

Popular streamers include Sykkuno, Buddha, Ludwig, Summit1g, and Adin Ross. Each of these Internet personalities bring a unique perspective with their characters. GTA 5 RP allows all sorts of crazy situations to play out during live broadcasts. Fans of GTA didn't want to miss out on the fun.

There is an incentive for streamers to play GTA 5 RP

Twitch is arguably one of the most popular gaming broadcasters (Image via Wallpaper Cave)

Once streamers started gaining views through GTA 5 RP, others followed in their wake. Whenever the newest trend arrives in video games, streamers tend to hop right to it. To varying degrees of success, the likes of Fall Guys and Among Us all had their time in the spotlight. GTA 5 RP is no different in this regard.

One of the main incentives for newer streamers to roleplay is the immense popularity of this immersive world. Players need to prove themselves by getting whitelisted on a respectable server like NoPixel and SSB Wrld. Once they get in, it's highly likely they will interact with high-profile streamers to gain viewership.

GTA 5 RP provides players a completely different perspective

With everything taken into consideration, the most convincing argument for the continued success of GTA 5 RP is a simple one. Gamers value social interactions and fun activities, which these modifications provide. The potential to play with well-known streamers is a major plus.

There is nothing quite like GTA 5 RP. Not only does it take players out of their comfort zone, it forces them to be creative with their characters. Many scenarios can play out in different and unexpected directions. The enjoyment lies within the unpredictable nature of GTA 5 RP. There's always twists and turns in a story.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by david.benjamin