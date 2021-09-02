Where is the impound lot in GTA 5?

After being missing in GTA 4 and its expansions, Impound Garages returned in GTA 5. These first appeared in GTA San Andreas. They are police-run garages where players may pick up their abandoned cars.

The Impound Garages in GTA San Andreas were quite buggy. They didn't function as intended, which led many to believe that they were left incomplete. There was also no mention of them in any of the game's instruction manuals.

This article contains everything players need to know regarding Impound Garages in GTA 5.

GTA 5: Location of the Impound Lot

In GTA 5, the Impound Garage is located inside the Mission Row Police Station in Los Santos. The police station is near the intersection of Vespucci Boulevard and Sinner Street.

Impound lots were featured at each of the three police headquarters in GTA San Andreas. Unlike its predecessor, though, GTA 5 only features one impound lot throughout the whole map. The LSPD Auto Impound is the only other impound garage, and Franklin may buy it for $150,000.

Instead of the one in Mission Row, this site functions as a standard impound lot in GTA Online. It is located on the junction of Innocence Boulevard and Roy Lowenstein Boulevard, adjacent to the Davis Police Station.

How does the Impound Garage work?

A mission necessitating the use of another vehicle can result in the previous car being impounded. Parking a car near a police station can also result in its confiscation. Sometimes, a car may despawn when a player moves too far from it. This also brings it to the Impound Garage.

If a player abandons a car modified at LS Customs, it can be recovered for $250 in the Impound Lot. A car may also be confiscated if it is parked in a no-parking zone. This also applies to a high-traffic area, such as the center of an intersection.

However, a car that belongs to the protagonist is not impounded when lost. Instead, it respawns back at the protagonist's residence.

