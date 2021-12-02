Where is Lance Vance’s house in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition?

Lance Vance has a very nice home in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition. Many players wonder how he managed to obtain such a beautiful piece of seaside property in Ocean Beach.

The Vance family's history is rich, as seen mostly in GTA Vice City Stories. Fans who have played the game will know where Lance Vance got his money in Vice City.

This article will talk about the location and origins of Lance Vance's apartment in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition.

Lance Vance's apartment in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition is located in Ocean Beach

Map location of Lance Vance's house (Image via Sportskeeda)

Lance Vance lives in a beautiful and large house next to the sea. The house is so big that it has its own helipad. As veteran players might know, this is the very helipad where the Hunter will appear once the players have collected all 100 hidden packages in the game.

The house can be located at the southern tip of the Ocean Beach district. Looking at the map above, Lance's house location is very clear. It only takes a few seconds in the game to drive from Tommy's Ocean View Hotel to Lance's home, making it easy to collect the hunter after all packages have been obtained.

The main way players might stumble across the Vance home in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition is while collecting the game's hidden packages. One of them is located right next to Lance's front door.

Twitter user @GTA_Fanatic88 has captured some beautiful HD shots of the Lance Vance property while hunting for collectables in the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition. One of the packages can be found in the post.

Many fans of the original Vice City have taken much pleasure in exploring the map and finding old and important locations in the game. Without some of these avid players and fans, it would be much more difficult to find specific items and locations set around the map.

How did Lance Vance buy such a stunning property in GTA Vice City?

According to GTA Vice City Stories, Lance bought his property with money made from drugs. He stole a large amount of cocaine from the Mendez brothers near the beginning of the game. Later in the game he tries covering his tracks by blaming a rival biker gang.

Looking at Lance's house again in the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition, it is clear to see that crime really does pay in Rockstar's franchise.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan