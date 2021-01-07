Where is Legion Square in GTA Online?

GTA 5 features one of the largest and most detailed maps in gaming.

Spanning over 49 square miles and containing multiple different biomes, Rockstar Games have truly built an immersive and complete game world. However, a map of this scale comes with its own set of challenges including getting lost.

Legion Square is a place that is quite important to players in both GTA 5's single-player campaign and in GTA Online.

Legion Square's location in GTA 5

Location of Legion Square

Legion Square is present in the central-east portion of Los Santos, close to the police impound and Lester's garment factory.

Legion Square is unique in the fact that it's a public park that is also a complete city block.

In GTA 5 Story Mode, players need to travel to Legion Square to trigger Barry's Strangers and Freaks missions that are unique to each protagonist.

Players also have to go to Legion Square for the Vice Assassination provided by Lester to Franklin.

Moving to GTA Online, Legion Square Survival is a job that takes place in the area.

Here is the official description of the job in GTA Online:

"Freedom of speech is dead as the cops crack down on Legion Square protesters. Battle the police on foot, in SUVs, and eventually in Buzzard helicopters. And remember that the real bad guys are the bankers looking down on the action from their office windows."

Legion Square is also as a spawn location for sourced vehicles in the Import/Export update, where players must hijack a car located in the area.

Apartment and garage interiors are also stored under Legion Square and can be accessed in single-player using mods.

