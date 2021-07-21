Where is the LS Car Meet in GTA Online Tuners update? All you need to know

The Los Santos Tuners update, which came out yesterday for GTA Online, is a tuner enthusiast's dream come true. It has everything such a fan could want, featuring new tuners, car meets, and new car mods, among others.

The LS Car Meet is the highlight of this update, and it's basically a meeting place for like-minded players who wish to display their modded cars. Gamers can also compete in races with other GTA Online players and take on missions from here.

GTA Online players have been demanding a car meet zone like this for quite a while. By adding this feature, Rockstar Games has satisfied lots of players and tuner fans who will now be attracted to the game.

GTA Online Tuners update: Los Santos Car Meet location

The Los Santos Car Meet is hosted inside a dilapidated warehouse in Cypress Flats, particularly identifiable by its graffiti-covered walls. Another landmark to watch out for is a makeshift racing line on the street outside the warehouse.

"To get started, you'll need to visit a non-descript, graffitied warehouse on the edge of town in Cypress Flats — listen close and the sound of engines revving might give it away, or look for the makeshift finish line on the road outside. Inside, the LS Car Meet has a "good vibes only" policy, making it a great place to skip the attention of the law and any small-time chumps looking to terrorize the citizens of greater Los Santos. Park your attitude (and your weaponized vehicles) at the door and share your love of car culture with some like-minded personalities. Here, you'll find countless ways to immerse yourself in the beating heart of the scene, show off prized personal vehicles from your collection or check out everybody else's."

— Rockstar Newswire

As the description suggests, the location will be protected entirely from griefers, as players cannot enter with weaponized vehicles. This also means that they cannot access their personal weapons.

GTA Online gamers have to pay a one-time membership fee of $50,000 to access the Los Santos Car Meet. There is a new Reputation system in which players can earn Reputation for winning races, doing missions, and being in the Car Meet.

Once they reach Reputation level 20, users can shell out another $50,000 for a Private Takeover of the Car Meet. It would allow them to customize the place according to their terms in GTA Online.

Edited by Ravi Iyer