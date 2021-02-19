Where is Mission Row on the GTA 5 map?

GTA 5 is one of the most fantastic achievements in video game development regarding its fantastic sandbox-style open-world and unparalleled attention to detail. Rockstar Games is no stranger to massive open-worlds, having pioneered the genre back in the early 2000s with GTA 3.

Since then, Rockstar's open-worlds have only gotten bigger, but never at the cost of quality and superb attention to detail. Every street corner, alley, pedestrian, and billboard receives the same kind of care and attention as the more prominent pieces on GTA 5 map.

This is exactly what players have come to love about the way Rockstar creates an open-world. Throughout the map, players can spend countless hours exploring one location and still not see everything that it has to offer.

One location that players must go to in GTA 5's story mode is Mission Row. It is where they will find one of the three Gauntlet Cars required for the Big Score.

Mission Row's location in GTA 5

Mission Row on the GAT 5 map

The Mission Row Gauntlet can be pretty easy to miss as it is usually just sitting in an open parking lot. Players can drive the car to Los Santos Customs unharmed and customize it with bulletproof tires to receive an Achievement/Trophy.

Mission Row is populated by countless homeless people, leading many to believe that it takes inspiration from the real-life location, Skid Row. The places of interest in Mission Row include the Police Station and the Impound Garage.

GTA 5 likes to take inspiration from real-life locations, events, public figures, and such, to satirize them in the way only Rockstar can. This kind of satire flows over to GTA Online as well, as it often parodies several tropes and cliches made famous in modern cinema and TV.

Mission Row is yet another example of how deliberate Rockstar is in its satire and the lengths to which the devs go to fill it with extraordinary amounts of detail.