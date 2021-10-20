Where is the Sultan RS in GTA 4?

The Sultan RS is one of the rarest vehicles in GTA 4, but it's worth looking around for one.

GTA 4 is more grounded in gritty reality than previous games. As a result, it lacks the customizable features of GTA San Andreas. There are no local mod shops in the game, and players cannot upgrade their rides. This means they have to find a good vehicle for themselves.

The vehicles in the game rarely combine a sporty look with high class performance. However, there are a few exceptions, the most notable of which is the Sultan RS. This car is easily one of the best vehicles in GTA 4, but Liberty City only has a few of them scattered around.

Where can GTA 4 players find the Sultan RS?

There is one particular area where GTA 4 players can search. This is the easiest method to obtain the Sultan RS. However, it will require time to be spent in the game before it becomes available. Here's where players should look.

Head to Westdyke, Alderney

Alderney is the final island that players can unlock in GTA 4. There is a ramshackle mansion on the northernmost point of the island. When players arrive, there will be a garage nearby.

Behind the garage, players will find that the Sultan RS is secretly parked inside the bushes. It's recognizable by its bright primary colors and carbon fiber bonnet. GTA 4 players may have to carjack it by smashing the windows. They need to be careful when setting off the alarms, as nearby pedestrians could warn the police.

Players should park the Sultan RS near their Alderney safehouse. They will gain access to it after the missions 'A Long Way to Fall' and 'Smackdown'. Players will notice how well the car performs once they give it a good test drive.

Alternative methods

The Sultan RS does show up in Brucie's races. However, the only way to obtain it is by stealing it. This will count as a loss for GTA 4 players. Interestingly, the spawn rates of this vehicle may increase after the race.

Players will unlock these races long before Alderney. Due to the luck-based nature of these methods, however, players will have to be patient. Since the car rarely shows up in Liberty City, players should get it as soon as they see one.

Why should GTA 4 players look for the Sultan RS?

The Sultan RS is a top contender for best vehicle in GTA 4. It has a turbo engine that gives it great top speed and acceleration. The Sultan RS also has really good handling. Considering how controversial the driving mechanics are for GTA 4, players will welcome this feature.

This sports car is comparable to the Banshee and Infernus. Its sharp cornering makes it perfect for street races. The Sultan RS is a great vehicle to drive around, and GTA 4 players should definitely consider one for their parking lot.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

