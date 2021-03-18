Which is the best business to grind solo in GTA Online?

Getting rich quickly in GTA Online might seem like a gigantic task at first, but with the proper legwork and the right moves, it isn't all that difficult.

At first, it might seem like Shark Cards and free bonuses are the only way to move forward quickly in GTA Online, but that is leagues away from the truth.

The value offered by the most expensive Shark Card is eclipsed by a couple of hours of legwork in the game. By far, the most efficient way to make money in GTA Online is through its many businesses.

There are plenty of businesses in the game that offer a great way for players to make money on an hourly basis. Oftentimes, players will engage in business all by themselves, but some prove to be far more profitable than others.

The best business to grind solo in GTA Online

There are a ton of great businesses that cater to solo players in GTA Online, such as the MC Clubhouse, Nightclub, Hangar, and more. But perhaps one of the best ways to make money solo in GTA Online is for a player to buy a Vehicle Warehouse and start work on their Import/Export business.

Note: Players can only buy a Vehicle Warehouse after buying an office and registering as a CEO.

Since the warehouse requires the player to own an office, which can be a bit pricey, there is a certain level of setup costs involved. However, players will find that businesses are able to become profitable quite quickly without any upgrades.

Since there are no upgrades involved, players will be able to recover their initial investments quite quickly in GTA Online. The Import/Export business is helped exponentially by the purchase of a Terrorbyte.

The Terrorbyte takes away the compulsion to head back to the office every time a player must start a sourcing mission. This effectively cuts down the time by a lot and allows the player to make more money in a shorter span of time.

Import/Export profit chart (Image via Jerome, Adikai, Steamcommunity)

A detailed breakdown of the profits from the Import/Export business on Steamcommunity, linked here.

Cooldown and high-end cars

What makes the Import/Export business especially profitable is the fact that, unlike the Nightclub or Bunker, it does not require any upgrades. If the player is able to deliver a high number of top-end cars without taking much damage, they can easily rack up a huge amount on an hourly basis.

There is a 20-minute cooldown after the sale of each car. The cooldown timer rises incrementally with the number of cars sold in one go. For example, 1 Car Sold - 20-minute cooldown, 2 Cars Sold - 30-minute cooldown.

The trick is to steal each car undetected, as drawing security might lead to the car being damaged, which will eat into the profit. Due to this, players have often resorted to the use of the Cargobob to deliver vehicles as it effectively prevents the car from being damaged.