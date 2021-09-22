Which is the best car for beginners to buy in GTA Online?

There are many cars in GTA Online that players can get their hands on early in the game. Many cheap cars exist in GTA Online that players can buy but it is not always the best option. If players are looking for the best all-rounder car to buy in the game, they should consider purchasing the Karin Kuruma (Armored).

With so many choices for new players when it comes to selecting a car, they need to consider a few major factors. Players need to consider the car's acceleration, top speed, durability, and handling while selecting the car and the Armored Kuruma performs well in all of these aspects.

The main reason that the Armored Kuruma is the best car for beginners in GTA Online is because it's a bulletproof car that is really useful for missions and heists which makes it difficult for enemies to take the player down.

Best beginner car for new players in GTA Online

Using the Armored Kuruma protects the players from approximately 95% of gunfire which makes the car very useful while being chased by enemies. The only downside of the Armored Kuruma is that it can be taken out with just one explosive weapon. Though the car is not very cheap as it can be bought from the Southern S.A. Super Autos website for a price of $698,250, it is still one of the best vehicles to get in the game.

It is highly advised that players save up the needed cash to buy this car and not spend money on other vehicles since the Armored Kuruma can be used in a lot of difficult missions and heists to make that money back. The car basically pays for itself.

With a top speed of 109.75 mph (176.63 km/h) when completely upgraded, the car is fast enough to travel quickly around Los Santos and across the map. The car has good handling which is always a plus as most cars tend to slide and skid around difficult corners.

The Verdict

Also Read

The Armored Kuruma is a speedy vehicle in GTA Online that can be used for many purposes. The fact that the car is bulletproof gives it the edge that it needs to be the best beginner car in the game. Players can also use this car during PvP in GTA Online as it can handle all kinds of gunfire and can be used to ram into opponents.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Edited by Atul S