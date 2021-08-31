Which is the best mission in GTA 5?

It's been eight years since GTA 5 was released, and it is still one of the most popular games out there. Players still love this title and enjoy the dynamic story mode.

GTA 5 features everything a classic GTA game should have: marvelous vehicles, insane weapons, and bone-chilling missions.

There are many GTA 5 missions that each protagonist takes part in, and some are alone while some are in groups. Users get a different perspective on the story every time they change the character they are playing.

With over 60 main missions in GTA 5, it is evident that some are more fun than others.

The best mission in GTA 5: The Bureau Raid (Roof Entry)

The Bureau raid is one of the most complicated missions in GTA 5, and the level of difficulty only makes it more interesting. The mission is the fifth heist in GTA 5, and it requires players to play as Franklin and Michael at some point or the other.

Before gamers start the heist, they need to decide which method they want to go by while executing this mission. If they are going by the first method, which is the fire crew method (also the Covert method), they need to complete two setup missions before getting to the final heist.

Users can either use the above method, in which they disguise themselves as firemen to enter the building, or the Roof method, where players don't need to do any setup and jump straight in.

This article is all about the roof method to finish this mission as it is more exciting and gives gamers an experience of being in an action movie.

In the Roof Entry method, they need to play as Michael and fly a plane to the corona over the FIB building rooftop. Players need to jump and land on the FIB building before gunning their way to the server room and hacking the server terminal.

Once done, users need to hold the FIB while the data is downloaded. They must shoot off waves of enemies until the download is complete and then run to escape the building. While fleeing, the helicopter that was supposed to pick the characters up gets shot, crashing into the FIB building.

Gamers have to make their way down a few floors before rappelling to the ground. They get ambushed by a helicopter and need to take it out before descending to the ground floor. Once on the ground, they need to get into the escape vehicle they picked depending on the drive and escape to Franklin's house.

Once players reach Franklin's house, they meet up with Lester to celebrate the heist's success.

