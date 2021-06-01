Which is the best nightclub to buy in GTA Online

GTA Online features a number of lucrative businesses but none are quite as profitable as the Nightclub.

However, operating a Nightclub is not a walk in the park. It's perhaps the most complex business featured in GTA Online, which explains why players are often unwilling to invest in it.

Purchasing a Nightclub is also a tricky business. Most cost a good deal of money but not every location is equally profitable. Players need to consider a number of things before paying through the nose for a Nightclub. For instance, the location of the club, highway access, aircraft spawns etc are just some of the important things players should take into account before deciding on a Nightclub.

Generally, northern nightclubs are more lucrative than those on the southern end of the map. However, GTA Online Forums are full of discussions about the best possible Nightclub locations and everyone seems to have a different opinion on the subject. Still, some have naturally received more votes than the rest and have since been declared the best of them all.

This article takes a look at two of the best Nightclub locations featured in GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the author's views

The best Nightclub in GTA Online

Before purchasing a Nightclub, however, players should remember that the Nightclub itself will not generate a lot of money as it directly corresponds with other businesses. If the player doesn't own any other business in GTA Online, the Nightclub will be a hefty investment.

Players can operate 7 types of startups within the nightclub. Each corresponds with a different GTA Online business:

Cargo and shipments corresponds with hangar or crate warehouses.

Organic produce corresponds with weed farms.

To sport goods, the player will need a bunker.

For South American imports, the player will need a cocaine lockup.

Pharmaceutical research corresponds with a meth lab.

For printing and copying, the player will need a forgery office.

Cash creation corresponds with generating counterfeit currency.

That said, Del Perro is arguably the best nightclub location in GTA Online. It's not very far away from major hotspots and has good highway access. The best alternative to the Del Perro location is, of course, the Downtown Vinewood club, one of the most popular nightclubs in GTA Online and with good reason. As an added perk, it's got great artwork and decent road access.