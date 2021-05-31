5 most underappreciated weapons in GTA Online in 2021

GTA Online, being a full-throttle, action-packed adventure, features several devastating weapons.

However, in the assortment, it's quite natural for some weapons, no matter how decent, to get buried under the hype of others. While some firearms may have the edge over others, it's important to remember that the game's open-world design allows for a lot of experimentation, as it should.

What's the point of a game if players stick to the same arsenal everyone in the community raves about? This article talks about some of the most underappreciated weapons featured in GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Five weapons that need more appreciation in GTA Online

5) Assault Shotgun

Shotguns tend to be rather underwhelming weapons in video games, their damage profile nerfed by average accuracy and low rate of fire. However, the Assault Shotgun in GTA Online can hold its own in almost any situation, its incredible rate of fire capable of taking several virtual goons at a time.

It may not be a match for the more powerful weapons fin GTA Online, like the fabled laser guns or the futuristic blaster known for its compact build and stunning profile. Still, it is one heck of a beginner weapon and highly underrated in GTA Online.

4) Sticky Bomb

Contrary to common belief, shooting people to death is not the only way to rain mayhem in GTA Online.

Players might be in a peaceful scene, one that is rather uncommon in GTA Online. Suddenly, people are screaming, caught in terror as a naughty little bomb comes flying through the air in a neat arc. It explodes into a blast of fire and smoke, turning the target into a virtual mix of blood and gore.

Now, that is an innovative way to wreak chaos in GTA Online.

3) Compact Grenade Launcher

GTA Online features some devastating weapons, but none quite beat the criminally underappreciated but extraordinarily powerful Grenade Launcher. This beast of a gun is one of the few weapons in GTA Online that gamers can use on drive-bys and motorcycles.

It is capable of annihilating the enemy from a high-speed ride. The firearm's standard arc may take some getting used to, but all in all, the compact Grenade Launcher never disappoints.

2) Double Barrel Shotgun

The Double Barrel may look like it's been pulled out of a 1900s movie, but in the deft hands of a skilled player, it becomes quite the wrecker. The only drawback is its poor range, but as long as it's not being used for a full-fledged battle, that shouldn't be that big of a problem.

If nothing else, this weapon will take care of lowly criminals who dare to challenge the player. It is definitely one of the more decent guns in GTA Online that deserve more appreciation.

1) Minigun

The Minigun is not exactly underrated in GTA Online, but after the much-anticipated release of the Widowmaker, players simply forgot it exists. Sure, both weapons share the same features and are equally lethal, but it's the Minigun the Widowmaker drew inspiration from, not the other way round.

For that alone, the former deserves a lot more credit, if nothing else. Sharp, accurate, and deadly, there is no match for this weapon in GTA Online.