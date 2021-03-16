Chances are, if someone has played GTA Online any time in the past couple of years, they are likely to have made themselves familiar with the Oppressor MKII. There is a reason why these hoverbikes appear as a different marker on the GTA Online map, and it primarily because of the overwhelming level of threat they possess.

If the Oppressor MKII were a mutant in the X-Men universe, it would be considered an Omega-level threat, on the same par as Phoenix. On the face of it, the Oppressor MKII is a supremely appealing prospect in GTA Online, with its flying capabilities, extremely mobile and flexible use case, and powerful weaponry.

In many ways, the Oppressor MKII is the most overpowered vehicle in GTA Online. This gives way for it to be exploited and used to destroy other players' sessions.

However, the GTA Online community is resourceful and has come up with many ways to combat these flying pests.

Which is the best weapon to deal with the Oppressor MKII in GTA Online?

The Oppressor MKII has the advantage over ground vehicles and players, but that doesn't mean they can't put up a resistance while on-ground. There are a couple of weapons, one in particular, that stand out as the best counter to the Oppressor MKII.

Ideally, players would rather enjoy attacking the Oppressor MKII from within the confines of their Pegassi Toreador or the Buzzard Attack Chopper. However, the "Up-n-Atomizer" might just be the answer to every GTA Online player's prayers.

This absolute powerhouse of a weapon will knock the opponent off the Oppressor MKII, but the player must be agile enough to avoid the bike's gunfire. It is paramount to wait for an opening to be able to hit the Oppressor MKII.

No reload-no problem

As pointed out by The Professional, the Oppressor MKII doesn't have the greatest aim, so the rider will need to come in close and charge in for a shot. It is at that moment that the player must use the Up-n-Atomizer and pop a shot off.

After the enemy has been downed, players can use every type of punishment imaginable to finish them off. The Up-n-Atomizer does not have reloads or ammunition. Instead, it has a short cooldown period between each shot.

As the "gun" doesn't require a reload or ammunition, players have essentially unlimited ammo to drag the fight as long as possible. However, the cooldown period does leave players vulnerable to gunfire and missiles. Therefore, it is paramount that they are always on the move and aren't stationary for too long.