Which is the best yacht in GTA Online? All yachts compared with price and more details

Missions and businesses are a part of the GTA Online world, including the Superyacht Life Missions, where players can complete earning GTA$ rewards.

Players need to purchase a Galaxy Super Yacht to participate in the missions. It is a 210 ft long timeless exterior styling ship with splendid features of 1-2 helipads, customized hot tub, jacuzzi, powerful defense system, and much more. Two crew members, the captain, and the bartender, accompany players on the yacht.

Players cannot drive the yacht on their own, they need to request the captain to move it for $25,000. The fee for the captain can be reduced to $10,000 after completing a Super Yacht Life Mission.

Additionally, players need to pay a daily fee of $500, which indirectly symbolizes their wealth throughout the game.

It is available to purchase for $6,000,000-$10,000,000 from DockTease in GTA Online. Once players buy the ship, it unlocks the Superyacht Life Missions, through which players can multiply their RPs, JPs, and net worth. However, there are three different models available for purchase.

Galaxy Super Yacht in GTA Online – Diving into all models

1) The Orion

It's one of the cheapest yachts available in GTA Online. Costing at $6,000,000, it's a pretty decent choice for players. Lesser features than the other two but enough for a rich life.

The Orion comes with one helipad and three appointed guest rooms with individual bathrooms, but it does not spawn with a helicopter. There is an expensive sundeck for entertainment and vehicles like Shitzu Tropic and Speedophile Seashark that players can use for different tasks or wander around in the water.

2) The Pisces

This midway yacht can be bought for $7,000,000 if players want to go with a delightful average ship. The Pisces is an upscale Super Yacht that has diverse features compared to The Orion, including two helipads, a sundeck for relaxation, a hot water tub, and the same number of guest rooms.

Five vehicles are available on it, including Buckingham Swift Deluxe helicopter, Pegassi Speeder, Nagasaki Dinghy, and a pair of Speedophile Seasharks. These can be used for various modes of transportation as well as for completing certain missions.

3) The Aquarius

This most expensive yacht out of all three is worth of king’s ransom. Players can pick this $8,000,000 ship to live a classy life and let others know their achievements.

Some of the features like hot tubs, sundecks, number of helipads, and guest rooms are similar to The Pisces, but when it comes to the presence of automobiles, none of the above can be compared with it, Buckingham SuperVolito Carbon, Nagasaki Dinghy, Lampadati Toro, and four Speedophile Seasharks are attractive parts of The Aquarius.

Conclusion

Compared to the prices and traits of all three models of the Galaxy Super Yacht, the Aquarius is the jewel in the crown. Along with providing various resources for living, it also comes with helicopters and delightful fast motorbikes. These bikes can be used to complete some of the missions under Superyacht Life and win the rewards.

To sum it up, all three models of the Galaxy Super Yacht are good in their own way and players can acquire any three of them, upgrade them, and complete the Superyacht Life missions whenever they want.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far