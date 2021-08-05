Which is the most enjoyable heist in GTA Online right now?

Heists are one of the reasons why GTA Online is still all the rage in 2021. These overarching, high-reward game modes are not only incredibly lucrative but also insanely entertaining.

GTA Online features a diverse assortment of extremely exciting heists, each more challenging than the other. The Diamond Casino Heist, Doomsday Heist and Cayo Perico Heist are some of the most popular ones in GTA Online as of now.

This article talks about the most enjoyable of all the heists featured in GTA Online, i.e, the infamous grand robbery that takes place on a breathtakingly beautiful fortified island.

The most fun heist in GTA Online in 2021

It’s time to raise the stakes higher than ever before. You’ve broken a convicted spy out of Bolingbroke Penitentiary. You’ve saved the world from an egomaniacal tech billionaire. And you’ve beaten the odds to drain a casino of its cash. This time, you’re taking on an entire island.

The Cayo Perico Heist was added to GTA Online on December 15th, 2020 as a major content update.

It is not only one of the most popular heists in GTA Online as of now but also the most lucrative. Players can make as much as $4,570,600 upon its completion, although, of course, it's not a cakewalk. Each GTA Online player is given a bag with limited space for secondary loot.

The Cayo Perico Heist is unique in that it takes place on a beautiful, privately-owned island, surrounded by all sorts of breathtaking wonders. The island is also rumored to be home to some of the most interesting mythological creatures in the game, including the infamous Loch Ness Monster.

Furthermore, several exciting awards have been added to GTA Online related to the Cayo Perico Heist. Players can now make as much as 1.4 million in bonuses for the different challenges added to GTA Online as part of the heist.

It should, however, be noted that not all exclusive perks can be racked up in one playthrough and the player might have to try more than once to explore the magical island the way it deserves to be explored.

