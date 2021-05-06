Which is the fastest car in GTA Online as of May 2021?

There aren't a lot of things GTA Online players love more than a fast car, perhaps maybe a powerful gun sometimes, but a fast car will always be favored by most players. Not just for races, players like to use cars to get around the map, complete resupply/sell missions, and do a whole bunch of stuff in the game.

The debate around the fastest car in GTA Online has raged on for ages since players can't exactly decide on one. After all, at the end of the day, it mostly comes down to personal preferences and skills when picking the best car for the player.

More often than not, players will settle for a vehicle with greater handling than acceleration or vice versa, depending on how they drive. Here we take a look at the fastest cars in the game based on the usage.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

The fastest car in GTA Online as of May 2021

With boost - Vigilante

The Vigilante is unquestionably a magnificent beast of a machine, seemingly right out of the pages of a Batman comic or the animated series. It lives up to its inspiration in a huge way by pancaking every car that comes in between its destination.

The car can be used to get from point A to point B extremely quickly. And its powerful boost certainly makes it one of the fastest on-ground vehicles in GTA Online. The Grotti Vigilante is an absolute powerhouse of a vehicle in the game and only lacks in terms of armor.

Otherwise, it is a multidimensional, versatile vehicle with plenty of good to offer to the players.

Without boost - Ocelot Pariah, Itali RSX

The Ocelot Pariah and the Itali RSX are two of the fastest on-ground vehicles in GTA Online without a rocket boost. These cars are quite different in terms of handling, with the Pariah being the slightly heavier car around corners and not as nimble.

Yet the Pariah can probably beat any other car on a straight, given its powerful acceleration and massive top speed. However, the Itali RSX's superior handling might make it the better choice for races and such. Both cars are great in their own right, and it is mostly a matter of personal preference.

For resupply/sell missions - Deluxo

It really cannot be argued that the Deluxo might just be one of the best cars for doing these missions since it can literally take to the skies and get from point A to point B in a matter of seconds, not even minutes.

It is a given that aerial vehicles in GTA Online are considered far superior to those on the ground. This is why vehicles like the Buzzard and Oppressor MKII are deeply loved in GTA Online.

The Deluxo is an absolutely versatile vehicle that can help players complete their business activities with ease in GTA Online.