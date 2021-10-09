Which is the fastest way to earn JP in GTA Online

Since GTA Online has such a large number of players, the game is obviously bound to include a wide range of activities. Job Points (JP) are awarded for completing some of these missions or activities.

GTA Online is known to be quite a rewarding experience for its players because the game is constantly updated with new content and material. However, the amount of content accessible in the game may overwhelm new players. Job Points are one of the more obscure elements of the game that few seem to understand.

This article explores how players can earn JP quickly in GTA Online.

GTA Online: Fastest method of acquiring Job Points

Every time a mission is completed in GTA Online, players will get 15 Job Points for it. They will earn an extra point if they complete the main objective during this mission. The individual having the greatest number of JP at the end of a playlist is considered the winner.

At the conclusion of races and deathmatches, Job Points are rewarded as follows:

15 JP for first place

12 JP for second place

10 JP for third place

8 JP for fourth place

7 JP for fiftth place, and so forth.

During a session, earning these Job Points might take quite some time and effort, yet they are quickly depleted. In GTA Online, leaving or switching game sessions resets the player's JP to 0. The key to earning maximum JP is to participate in as many activities as possible while also giving the best performance.

Job Points also indicate the amount of time a player has spent in a session. Completing a large number of missions or activities will lead to a lot more JP for players.

Their overall JP throughout the session will be affected by their performance in races as well as deathmatches. Players in GTA Online are more inclined to pick partners with a higher JP since it is commonly used as a metric of success.

Those with more job points will usually have more influence in the lobby. If there is a tie on the job option menu, the players' cumulative JP will be counted. As a result, the option chosen by the players who have the most JP will be chosen.

Instead of spending $1 million, players who have collected 250 Job Points can exchange those points for VIP registration. This can be a great way to save in-game money as Job Points are always lost whenever players leave a session.

Edited by Atul S