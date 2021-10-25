Which game from the GTA Trilogy should fans have the highest expectations from?

Now that Rockstar has confirmed a release date for the new title in the franchise, the internet is rife with discussions about GTA Trilogy. The fans want to know which remastered versions of GTA San Andreas, GTA Vice City, and GTA 3 will be the most exciting to play.

Given that every game in the Grand Theft Auto franchise makes for an exhilarating ride, players can hardly expect the GTA Trilogy to be anything less than a 5-star experience.

This article talks about the remastered game fans have the highest expectations from.

Which game from the GTA Trilogy should fans expect the most fun from?

GTA San Andreas (Image via Rockstar)

The GTA Trilogy will cover three of the most popular games in the franchise: GTA San Andreas, GTA Vice City, and GTA 3. While all three of these legendary games are incredibly entertaining in their own right, one of them holds a relatively exclusive spot in the light of gaming stardom.

GTA San Andreas is the most beloved title in the Grand Theft Auto series, and despite having been released nearly two decades ago, it is still a major hit among fans.

The hype surrounding the sprawling open-world game never really took a back seat, and GTA San Andreas remains the most popular title in the franchise.

Why should fans have high expectations from GTA San Andreas

GTA 3 and GTA Vice are no less exciting than GTA San Andreas, at least as far as the core dynamics of the games are considered. However, GTA San Andreas seems to have the edge over every other GTA game in terms of its storyline and overall plot.

Packed to the gills with a number of action-packed activities and daunting missions, GTA San Andreas makes for one heck of a ride.

The game is distinguished from GTA Vice City (released only a year before GTA San Andreas) and GTA 3 (which still followed the traditional mute protagonist route) by its powerful storyline and an incredibly memorable cast.

CJ, the protagonist, and Big Smoke, the backstabbing antagonist, are, to some extent, the reason why fans can never get enough of the game.

The GTA Trilogy will be a dream come true for fans if it takes a fresh spin on the critically acclaimed game and works on the quality of its graphics and controls, are perhaps the only things the original version of GTA San Andreas left much to be desired from.

Edited by R. Elahi