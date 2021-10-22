How to acquire every GTA San Andreas asset

GTA San Andreas players can generate large amounts of income with various assets.

This concept was first introduced in GTA Vice City. Players can run several businesses and make good money. Once the requirements are met, these assets will provide income. Players will have to manually collect their cash by visiting these properties. However, there are daily limits for cash earnings.

GTA San Andreas has ten assets in total. Some of them have to be purchased within the story. Regardless, most of them are entirely optional. Here are the ones to look out for in GTA San Andreas.

GTA San Andreas: Acquiring assets can be integral to the storyline

Only a few of these assets are important to the story. The rest are completely optional. GTA San Andreas players can make a good living if they acquire these assets.

The Johnson House

Grove Street is one of the most famous locations in the entire series. The Johnson House is a recognizable safehouse and bears significant importance. Players will generate income here after the Doberman mission.

After The Green Sabre, however, CJ will be exiled from Los Santos. Therefore, the Johnson House will no longer make any profit. Most Grove Street Families go into hiding. To regain the asset, players must complete Home Coming.

The Johnson House will make a maximum profit of $10,000.

Zero RC

Zero is one of the most disliked characters in GTA San Andreas. His missions are regarded as one of the most difficult in the series. Supply Lines has such a notorious reputation. In fact, some PC players would rather download a save file to complete this mission.

This San Fiero asset costs $30,000. Once all the missions are complete, it will generate a maximum income of $3,000.

Wang Cars

Out of all the San Fierro assets, Wang Cars is one of the better ones. GTA San Andreas players now run an auto dealership where they steal vehicles. Players often work together with Cesar Vialpando. Each completed mission will reward a new vehicle in the showroom.

Wang Cars can be purchased for $50,000. The maximum profit is $8,000. GTA San Andreas players can also take the time to customize these vehicles. San Fierro is a great place to upgrade various cars.

Verdant Meadows

Verdant Meadows is the final story asset that can be purchased. It costs $80,000 in total. After the Green Goo mission, it will generate a maximum profit of $10,000. This is one of the more useful assets in GTA San Andreas.

By the end of the storyline, players will have access to a flying jetpack. They could also store many vehicles in the hangar. Given the close proximity of Area 69, it's easy to acquire tanks and military vehicles.

RS Haul

RS Haul is a trucker mission in the countryside. It's available after Tanker Commander and can be found in Flint County. Players have to transport various goods across the state. Later missions will have the police in pursuit.

The maximum profit is $2,000 a day. This also applies to the remaining assets on this list. Players will receive this money once all the missions are complete.

Vank Hoff Hotel

Players will be able to access the valet missions after 555 We Tip. They can also find the Queens safehouse here, which costs $50,000. Notably, valet missions can only be done with the appropriate uniform.

Hunter Quarry

The Hunter Quarry missions are available after Explosive Situation. Most of these deal with demolition. The Quarry is found just outside of Las Venturas, somewhere in the southern region.

Roboi's Food Market

These next few assets are easy to miss. The story makes no reference to these assets. There are three courier missions in GTA San Andreas, each within a major city. Players can find this one in Los Santos. The market is located between Commerce and Mulholland Drive.

Players will ride a BMX bike as they make deliveries. Each courier mission uses a different vehicle. Players will have to adjust to these unique styles.

Hippy Shopper

The Hippy Shopper is native to the San Fierro area. It's in between the streets of Hashbury and Queens. Players should find it easily, given the color scheme of this location. The Freeway is the vehicle of choice here.

Players must unlock this mission after The Green Sabre. However, they cannot purchase safehouses in San Fierro yet. They must complete the mission Are You Going to San Fierro?

Burger Shot

Last but not least, there is the Burger Shot in Las Venturas. There are several within the city. Of course, this one is found in Redsands East. GTA San Andreas players will use the Faggio for this mission.

These assets are an essential facet of GTA San Andreas. Players would do very well to own every single one of these.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

