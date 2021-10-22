Which GTA 3 character deserves a return in GTA 6?

GTA 6 needs Phil Cassidy to return. When players initially met him in GTA 3 in 2001, he was an elderly one-armed war vet-type who supplied Claude with weapons. He made a recurring return through the series after that.

With more mentions of Vice City elements in GTA 6, gamers cannot help but wonder if Rockstar Games will bring back older friends from GTA Vice City, including Phil Cassidy.

Depending on the decade that GTA 6 sets this "Vice City world" in, users will need to wait and see how many arms a returning Phil Cassidy could have and how this will affect his character and position in the game.

GTA 6 players would love to see Phil again

In GTA 3, Phil Cassidy started as a one-armed vet. He is much older than the Phil players meet and get to know better in GTA Vice City.

In the latter title, Cassidy had both his arms, to begin with. This should prompt GTA fans to question how many arms he might have in GTA 6 if he returns.

In GTA Vice City, during the mission "Arms Shortage", a drunken Phil accidentally blew off one of his arms, answering the 2001 question of how he lost his arm in the first place.

Users got to know the younger Phil much better in GTA Vice City, set in 1986. He was a player-favorite for being a crazy, gun-totting redneck-type. Luckily, he was a friend of Tommy Vercetti, who saved him when he had his accident.

Hence, it would be great fun for fans to work with Phil Cassidy again on GTA 6.

The "Classic" Phil 1986 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Tommy Vercetti meets Phil for their first mission together in GTA 3, "The Shootist". He finds Phil at the shooting range and tries to recruit him.

After players beat Phil, he tells them:

"After shooting like that, if you asked me to be your wife, I'd say yes."

He is in.

But this begs the question: will GTA 6 gamers get a chance to show off their skills to Phil Cassidy for an opportunity to work with him?

GTA 6: Please bring back Phil

Artist concept drawing (Image via Manuel Carrasco, ArtStation)

If the above image is any hint or something to go by, GTA 6 gamers should be extremely excited. Phil in this image looks like he might have a prosthetic arm and his standard minimum of a couple of weapons and some liquor. A concept, but a real possibility.

Also Read

As a result, GTA 6 hopefuls are longing even more for the return and ensuing mad-capped adventures of Phil Cassidy.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer