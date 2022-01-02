Which GTA 4 features should Rockstar bring back for GTA 6?

It's unknown what GTA 6 will be like, but perhaps it can take some cues from GTA 4.

GTA 6 leaker Tom Henderson suggested that Rockstar Games will try to include an evolving map, similar to Fortnite. Although these reports remain unconfirmed, he is highly regarded as a reputable leaker. Nonetheless, there are GTA 4 features that would lend themselves well to such a map.

GTA 4 is a highly regarded game, especially with its deep immersion. Players can get lost for hours trying to play it. A few generations later, GTA 6 will likely be Rockstar's most ambitious project. There are several ways they can use GTA 4 as a reference guide.

GTA 6 should try to use some of these GTA 4 features

Many GTA 4 users consider this game to be slightly better than GTA 5, at least in certain aspects. GTA 6 should take some of the former's bigger strengths and use them to its advantage. Here are a few examples of what could make the game work.

Exaggerated ragdoll physics

GTA 4 is the first game in the series to use ragdoll physics. Despite its attempts at realism, it's highly exaggerated at times. Regardless, the title's players like how arcadey it can get.

GTA 5 ended up toning it down, but not everybody was fond of that decision. Sometimes, players just want to have fun messing around.

Rockstar has found major success in GTA Online, which can be ridiculously over the top at times. As a result, the company might embrace a cartoony nature for the next game.

If that's the case, GTA 6 could use enhanced ragdoll physics for great comedic effect.

A world map with depth and definition

Liberty City was smaller in scale, but everything felt more alive. Rockstar made sure every street had its own identity. GTA 6 doesn't need to be as small as GTA 4, but each location needs to have some depth.

One of the bigger criticisms of GTA 5 is how empty it feels. Depending on where GTA 6 takes place, Rockstar would benefit from Liberty City's map design. Each area is very compact, which makes it more fun to explore.

However, if GTA 6 uses an evolving map, that could be a challenge for the development team. A lot of work goes into map designs for video games.

Stronger narrative structure

GTA 4's biggest selling point is its tragic protagonist. Many players were invested in the story of Niko Bellic, a deeply flawed but interesting character, which many critics have praised over the years. Rockstar should try to recapture that magic in GTA 6.

Gameplay is important, but some gamers also want a story. The recent GTA Online update was very popular among its fans. One main reason is Franklin and Lamar. Users were invested in their characters, which meant they were invested in their missions.

Rockstar has repeatedly shown it is capable of creating good characters, whether it's GTA or the Red Dead series. GTA 6 should follow in the footsteps of GTA 4 with a stronger focus on characters.

