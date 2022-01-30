Which GTA game has the most dangerous gang?

As far as dangerous GTA gangs go, there isn't much competition when the Leone Family exists.

Notably, it's the GTA 3 variation that poses the biggest threat to the protagonist. There are several reasons to consider as to why they're far more deadly than the average criminals that gamers usually see:

They become permanently hostile toward Claude and will shoot him whenever possible. They possess shotguns, which are powerful weapons that can quickly destroy vehicles in this game. Vehicles generally have low durability in this game. Claude cannot bail out of any moving vehicle.

Normally, players would be used to dealing with gang members that use pistols or weak submachine guns. Worst comes to worst, they could bail out of a moving vehicle.

That's sadly not possible in GTA 3 or its Definitive Edition, making the Leone Family the most dangerous gang in the series.

Why the Leone Family is the most dangerous gang in the GTA series

The above video perfectly demonstrates how dangerous the St. Mark's territory is (owned by the Leone Family). Vehicles will get blown up effortlessly, and Claude isn't much safer on foot.

It only takes one Leone mafia member to use their Pump Action Shotgun on Claude to send him down, and they can shoot him again.

GTA 3 players could theoretically use a bulletproof vehicle to avoid this mayhem or avoid the area altogether. However, vehicle side missions may necessitate them to go here, and it won't end well.

Hence, many guides often suggest that users complete every side mission before doing Sayonara Salvatore (the task that makes them permanently hostile toward Claude).

The Definitive Edition kept them as dangerous as the original games. Although a few quality-of-life features were added, none of them help Claude survive Leone's relentless attacks. All of the same problems from the original game apply here.

There aren't many non-law enforcement areas that could be considered as dangerous as St. Mark's in GTA 3. On the bright side, their dangerousness captures how Claude doesn't have many allies left in Liberty City.

Although that extra difficulty isn't for everybody, it makes the title far more difficult than its sequels.

Why other gangs don't compare

CJ is powerful, but the NPCs aren't (Image via Rockstar Games)

Other gangs in the GTA series can threaten gamers, but they never make the game outright unplayable like the Leone Family is capable of doing. Take San Andreas's Ballas, for example. They can attack CJ for stepping into their territory, but their weaponry is low-tier.

It's often the same story for many other units in the series, such as the Haitians in Vice City. That's not even mentioning non-hostile gangs. In fact, a few of them are largely neutral to the player (like Da Nang Boys in San Andreas).

If they don't attack the user or are incapable of hurting them, they're certainly far less dangerous than the Leone Family.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like it when NPCs are dangerous to deal with in a GTA game? Yes No 0 votes so far