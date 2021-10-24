A full list of GTA 3 achievements for GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition

GTA 3 offers plenty of achievements for GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition.

11 November 2021 is fast approaching. Rockstar has announced this will be the release date for GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition. It's a highly anticipated game for many older fans. It shows promise from the recent trailer.

The players should get themselves ready. GTA Forums have recently leaked the achievements list for all the classics. GTA 3 players have a lot to look forward to. as this is a good time to get a head start. GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition will truly test their skills.

Indepth list of GTA 3 achievements for GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition

Once again, the credit goes to Alloc8or and the GTA Forums. They were able to leak the entire achievements list for GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition. This article will go over the ones from GTA 3. It's divided into five categories. A few of them are limited time only, so players should keep that in mind.

Mission completion achievements

These are the only mandatory achievements if the player wants to progress through the story. All they have to do is complete these GTA 3 missions. GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition offers the following achievements:

A Gift from the King (Complete the "Kingdom Come" mission)

(Complete the "Kingdom Come" mission) A Marked Man (Complete "Last Requests")

(Complete "Last Requests") By a Mile (Complete the "Turismo" race in under 180 seconds)

(Complete the "Turismo" race in under 180 seconds) First Day on the Job (Complete "Luigi's Girls")

(Complete "Luigi's Girls") Got Any Stories, Old Man? (Complete "Cipriani's Chauffeur")

(Complete "Cipriani's Chauffeur") Not So Fast (Complete "The Exchange")

(Complete "The Exchange") Offshore Delivery (Complete "A Drop in the Ocean")

(Complete "A Drop in the Ocean") Talks a Lot (Complete all phone missions)

Turismo is one of the few GTA 3 missions that can be done multiple times. Therefore, it's not a limited time event like other achievements. GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition is generous in that regard.

Side mission achievements

These achievements refer to side activities that are not part of the story:

Furious First Responder (Complete Paramedic, Firefighter, Vigilante)

(Complete Paramedic, Firefighter, Vigilante) Going Rogue (Kill 15 criminals during one Vigilante mission)

(Kill 15 criminals during one Vigilante mission) Man Toyz (Complete every RC Toyz mission)

(Complete every RC Toyz mission) Pest Control (Deliver all emergency vehicles to the crane at the Portland Docks)

(Deliver all emergency vehicles to the crane at the Portland Docks) Play Fetch (Complete the Portland Docks and Shoreside Vale import/export car lists)

(Complete the Portland Docks and Shoreside Vale import/export car lists) Playing Doctor (Complete Paramedic level 12)

(Complete Paramedic level 12) Relief Pitcher (Extinguish 20 fires during a single Fire Truck mission)

(Extinguish 20 fires during a single Fire Truck mission) Splish Splash (Extinguish 15 fires during a single Fire Truck mission)

Relief Pitcher and Splish Splash are very similar to each other. GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition merely sets them apart by a few fires.

Limited time only achievements

GTA 3 players should keep a watchful eye over these achievements. Once they complete the mission, they cannot redo it. They will have to start a new file. Here are the achievements within a specific time frame:

Fare Game (Pick up Curly Bob in a Taxi during "Cutting the Grass")

(Pick up Curly Bob in a Taxi during "Cutting the Grass") Mob Boss (Keep the two mafia members alive during "Triads and Tribulations")

(Keep the two mafia members alive during "Triads and Tribulations") Got This Figured Out (Use a coach to pick up all 8 prostitutes in the mission "The Fuzz Ball")

(Use a coach to pick up all 8 prostitutes in the mission "The Fuzz Ball") Planned Ahead (Take out Chunky Lee Chong with a car gigged with a bomb)

(Take out Chunky Lee Chong with a car gigged with a bomb) Without a Scratch (Deliver Mike Lips' car without a scratch on first attempt)

It's a good idea to have multiple save files with GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition.

Criminal achievements

For many players, GTA 3 was the introduction to a life of crime. Here are the criminal achievements for GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition:

Blood in the Streets (Pass all 20 Rampages)

(Pass all 20 Rampages) Cheaters Do Prosper! (Blow up 2,000 cars)

(Blow up 2,000 cars) Come Out to Play-y-y-y (Eliminate 25 gang members with melee weapons/fists)

(Eliminate 25 gang members with melee weapons/fists) Escape Artist (Use 20 police bribes)

(Use 20 police bribes) Full Artillery (Use every weapon in the game at least once)

(Use every weapon in the game at least once) Hunting Season (Destroy five helicopters)

(Destroy five helicopters) Instigator (Complete 10 Rampages)

(Complete 10 Rampages) Like a Boss (Earn a criminal rating of 5,000 or higher)

(Earn a criminal rating of 5,000 or higher) Repeat Offender (Get busted 20 times)

(Get busted 20 times) Right-hand Man (Earn a criminal rating of 2,500)

(Earn a criminal rating of 2,500) Street Sweeper (Waste 100 gang members)

Most of these achievements will take a while. Liberty City will be set on fire on the time its completed.

Vehicular achievements

These achievements involve vehicles that are not part of a mission. These are the ones from GTA 3:

Disposing of the Evidence (Crush a car at the junkyard)

(Crush a car at the junkyard) Recycler (Crush 25 cars)

(Crush 25 cars) Wheels Up (Complete 20 unique jumps)

(Complete 20 unique jumps) Wreckless Driving (Perform a perfect insane stunt)

A few of these are unique in GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition. Keep in mind that GTA 3 is the only classic game with a car crusher.

Miscellaneous achievements

Finally, these achievements aren't in any particular category. GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition offers the following for GTA 3:

Am Walkin' Here (Get wasted from being run over)

(Get wasted from being run over) Chasing Paper (Amass a fortune of $500,000)

(Amass a fortune of $500,000) Dirty Money (Amass a fortune of $1,000,000)

(Amass a fortune of $1,000,000) Is That All You've Got? (Achieve 100% completion)

(Achieve 100% completion) King of Liberty City (Unlock all achievements)

(Unlock all achievements) Liberty City Minute (Survive with less than 10 hp for 1 minute)

(Survive with less than 10 hp for 1 minute) Liberty City Secrets (Collect 100 hidden packages)

Interestingly, a few of these require players to take damage. GTA 3 can be very unforgiving, even in GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition.

