Which GTA Online car is based on the Mazda RX-7?

In recent years, GTA Online has introduced many amazing vehicle updates that have made the game a haven for players who love to race with realistic driving mechanics that are on par with other racing games. But there is another vital aspect that has made GTA Online so addictive to racers: the selection of cars available for players to buy.

Most of the cars found in GTA Online are either inspired by or based on ones in real life, making them even more incredible to own. But last year, GTA Online introduced a new car that instantly became a hit with GTA Online racers as it was based on the legendary Mazda RX-7. GTA Online racers also started calling that car the "Ultimate Flex."

This article will provide players with more information about the car, which is based on the Mazda RX-7 in GTA Online.

Annis ZR350 in GTA Online is based on the real-life Mazda RX-7

The ZR350 is heavily based on the 1992 to 2002 Mazda RX-7. Its design is similar to the real RX-7, even down to the engine room, which displays a rotary engine. The taillights are identical to those of the Mazda MX-5 Miata (NB2), although the bulb housings are black rather than red. The ZR350's taillight housings are independent rather than joined.

The headlight housing area is comparable to that of the RX-7, while the circular primary beams are similar to those of the Mazda MX-5 Miata from 1990 to 1997. (NA). Another distinction between the ZR350 and the RX-7 is the ZR350's quad exhaust arrangement as opposed to the RX-7's right-side twin exhaust setup. The car also has front bumper and spoiler upgrades that allow it to mimic later generations of the FD (1998-2002), such as the Spirit R.

Design

The car has an extended shape, with a large intake in the middle, two smaller intakes alongside it, and rectangular fog lights with little turn indicators. The bottom has an extender/splitter with two more tiny intakes, the side intakes are wider and aligned with the top side, and the central intake has extra surrounds within it, along with the brand logo in the middle.

The headlight configuration comprises two rectangular units and two animated pop-up lights containing inner circular units and outer square-shaped components. The rear part consists of a tiny trunk lid with silver badging on the back, with black housing and circular tail lights on the outside sections.

The license plate is located in the center of the back bumper, and dual exhaust pipes can be seen below. The car does not spawn with an optional spoiler, but one can add them later.

Performance

The ZR350 has a respectable top speed and acceleration, but it pales compared to other cars in its class, like the Jester RR. The rear end of the ZR350 likes to kick out while entering a corner, which can be dangerous for inexperienced drivers.

It is recommended that players apply the brakes before driving over curbs, walkways, or uneven terrain, rather than accelerating immediately. To avoid the rear end from kicking out upon the corner exit, wait for the car to point straight before continuing to accelerate out of the bends. The addition of a spoiler helps to alleviate this problem.

Crash deformation is similar to that of other Los Santos Tuners vehicles. A few hits to the vehicle may cause the hood or trunk to open somewhat depending on the location of the contact, but the headlights and other glass components will break easily.

The ZR350 has a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive configuration with a two-rotor Wankel engine linked to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine sound is similar to the Stinger, Stinger GT, and 190z, as evident by the unique high-revving tone.

