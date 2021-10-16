Which GTA Online UFO location is the easiest to get to?

GTA Online players can spot a UFO across six different locations in this week. Most of these can be reached without much effort, but some are more easier to reach than others. This event is called Sightseeing, and is part of the upcoming Halloween events.

The UFO will be encountered in a new location every night, between 10 PM and 3 AM. The easiest location among these is undoubtedly the El Gordo Lighthouse, which is already a famous landmark in San Andreas. This article will guide players on how to find the UFO at this location, among others.

GTA Online: How to find the UFO at the easiest to reach location

The UFO is only visible at a certain location each day and can be encountered more than once during the 6 hour in-game period. Here is a short list explaining where it can be seen and on which day:

Day 1 (Friday, October 15) - Paleto Bay: on the tip of the southern peninsula near the bunker.

Day 2 (Saturday, October 16) - Above Sunken UFO: off the coast of northern Paleto Bay.

Day 3 (Sunday, October 17) - On the peak of Mount Chiliad.

Day 4 (Monday, October 18) - On top of the El Gordo Lighthouse.

Day 5 (Tuesday, October 19) - Over the Altruist Camp.

Day 6 (Wednesday, October 20) - Over the UFO-themed art installation called Beam Me Up hill.

The El Gordo Lighthouse is located near Mount Gordo in Blaine County, off the coast of eastern San Andreas. The exact location is called Cape Catfish in GTA Online, and is quite easy to reach on land as well as by water.

Players who are hoping to catch a glimpse of the UFO in the most accessible location need not worry. In GTA Online, players can easily reach the UFO with any flying vehicle. They should be aware, however, that approaching the UFO will cause their engines to shut down for a brief period of time.

To avoid crashing, they should approach the UFO at a decent altitude. Staying on the same level as the UFO is a good way to avoid any mishaps. Players in GTA Online will have to wait until October 18 to let the UFO arrive at the lighthouse. Meanwhile, they can try out other locations to spot the UFO.

