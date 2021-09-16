GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas: Which remaster should fans be most excited for?

Rockstar Games is said to be coming out with a remaster of GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas. With three of Rockstar Games' most popular titles coming back, it is obvious that one game will be preferred more than others and this article helps understand which classic GTA is most awaited for, by fans.

The remastered versions are said to be called the Remastered Trilogy. Since the news was released by sources from Kotaku, the gaming world has been waiting patiently for the release of their favorite classic title.

The 3D era of GTA is still loved by many gamers even today. It's been almost two decades since the release of GTA 3 and players still hold this game in high regard, while Vice City and San Andreas have their own fan followings. In fact, San Andreas remains the biggest selling game for the Sony PS2 platform till date.

There is no doubt that the three titles changed the way the world enjoyed the GTA series. These games were the transition of GTA from being a top-down view game to being the 3D games that most players are familiar with.

Comparison between the classic GTA Games

GTA 3

GTA 3 being the first game that Rockstar released as a 3D title was a game changer. This was the first time the world got to experience a GTA title in third person mode. Although it was a game changer, GTA 3 pales in comparison to the other two in terms of story and artstyle.

GTA Vice City

GTA Vice City is the second release of the 3D universe and the game was more polished than the GTA 3. Vice City had a more captivating story with Tommy Vercetti losing everything only to build everything back up again. The game also features an artstyle that is unique to the Vice City tag and hasn't been recreated in any other series title till date.

GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas is the most advanced game in the classic trio. Be it for the graphics or the number of vehicles it features, the game sets the bar for what a polished GTA experience should be. Although San Andreas did have an art style and direction similar to Vice City, the story is one of the best in the gaming industry.

Which GTA remaster should fans be most excited for?

The GTA Remastered trilogy is rumored to be coming out later in 2021 and many players can't wait to be able to play their favorite classic GTA games in HD. For many players, the remasters will be a good way to revisit nostalgic moments from their childhood.

On the other hand, this is a great way for Rockstar Games to get younger gamers to play these games as many might not have played them due to low-end graphics. Many newer gamers haven't played these classics as they grew up in an era of polished graphics which wasn't available during the early 2000s.

Among the three games that are going to be remastered, there has often been a debate as to which game is the best one. Most of the time players talk about Vice City or San Andreas being more favored while GTA 3 gets lesser light.

The Verdict

When it comes to being the GTA that fans love the most, judging purely by the number of copies it sold, San Andreas is the winner. Players would love to see CJ and live through his story again, only this time with HD graphics.

With more vehicles and interesting characters in the game, San Andreas stands out more than the other titles. Many fans argue that San Andreas is the best game in the series and some consider it to be better than even GTA 5, a highly popular title itself.

