Which was the hardest mission in GTA San Andreas?

It is well known that some GTA San Andreas missions are almost too easy. But there are certainly a handful of missions that the GTA Community agrees on that are very difficult. The major one that springs to mind for most fans of GTA San Andreas has to be Zero's mission "Supply Lines." It may genuinely be the hardest mission in the entire game.

GTA San Andreas is known for its large number of missions and different locations in comparison to previous games in the GTA franchise. With these new missions came new skills like learning to fly or drive, for example. Neither were particularly easy to begin with, especially the Flight School, which many players found endlessly frustrating. This infuriating mission certainly seems to have focused on that aspect in particular.

Failing "Supply Lines" in GTA San Andreas

The mission starts with CJ arriving at Zero's store to find him hanging by his underwear in a cupboard. The sometimes funny but generally annoying Zero was apparently having some big trouble with his nemesis Berkley. Berkley is the owner of a rival hobby shop in GTA San Andreas and had attacked Zero's shop.

Players may remember Zero calling for CJ to "Launch the Red Barron" to begin this infamous mission. The mission involves blowing up five different couriers on the map using an armed remote control airplane.The couriers consist of three vans and two motorbikes that must be shot at and destroyed.

Similar to Flight School, if GTA San Andreas players have not completed it already, this particular flying mission is not as easy at it sounds. Players will certainly benefit if they've had experience flying in the game before. But even if they do, the remote control plane does not promise to be any easier to fly.

Try not to run out of fuel (Image via YouTube/Sarah)

One of the hardest aspects of this mission was flying the model plane without hitting trees, buildings, and lamp posts. Losing control of the plane while nosediving is quite common, resulting in the aircraft receiving significant damage. Avoiding this is definitely not an easy task.

The fuel, being the second problem, acted as an effective timer for players with bad flying skills. If GTA San Andreas players could not reach all targets and land the Red Barron before running out of fuel, the mission would fail.

Also Read

It can definitely become very tense at times trying to beat this difficult mission. Many GTA San Andreas players will recall having to do it over and over again, until all that initial excitement for the mission was completely gone. Most players in the the GTA community would happily agree that "Supply Lines" was the hardest mission in GTA San Andreas.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Edited by Atul S