Which platforms are GTA 6 likely to be released on?

GTA 6 has been the talk of the town since the last installment in the series came out, way back in 2013. Fans have been bantering about graphical fidelity, locations, protagonists, and many other facets.

A point many overlook and don't reach while discussing the upcoming title is whether it will be compatible with current-day consoles. The question of it being released as an exclusive has also crossed the minds of fans at some point in time.

Which consoles will be able to run GTA 6?

Chris’ Klippel @Chris_Klippel Visiblement, la nouvelle version du moteur graphique de #RockstarGames (RAGE9) qui sera utilisée pour #GTA6 risque d'être assez incroyable. J'ai pu avoir des retours très positifs, on devrait vraiment ne pas être déçu sur ce point. On parle d'un moteur en avance sur son temps. Visiblement, la nouvelle version du moteur graphique de #RockstarGames (RAGE9) qui sera utilisée pour #GTA6 risque d'être assez incroyable. J'ai pu avoir des retours très positifs, on devrait vraiment ne pas être déçu sur ce point. On parle d'un moteur en avance sur son temps. https://t.co/v2DVSS4lMJ

A few months back, Chris Klippel mentioned an all-new game engine being used for GTA 6. Termed as the Rockstar Advanced Game Engine or RAGE for shorts, it will push the boundaries of graphical fidelity.

Take-Two Interactive CEO, Strauss Zelnick, even mentioned the next title in terms of creative benchmarks. He said:

"With [the] development of the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series well underway, the Rockstar Games team is determined to once again set creative benchmarks for the series, our industry, and for all entertainment, just as the label has done with every one of their frontline releases."

GTA 5 was groundbreaking when it was released in 2013 and fans were overwhelmed by the level of detail the game came with. The recently released Expanded and Enhanced port takes things a step further on the next-gen machines (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S). However, current-gen (PS4 and Xbox One) consoles aren't up to the task.

Full Squad Gaming @fullsquadgaming A new GTA 6 leak is making the claim that Rockstar will be aiming to achieve “photorealism” for the graphics of the new game A new GTA 6 leak is making the claim that Rockstar will be aiming to achieve “photorealism” for the graphics of the new game 👀 https://t.co/xC6xQBSBmI

The next game will feature many new aspects like dynamic weather, advanced NPC AI, incredibly improved graphical quality, and a larger map, among others. It is common sense to assume that all this will require a larger and more efficient source of power. PC users can get away with upgrading selected parts, but console gamers do not have that privilege.

Exclusivity

Exclusivity is a term that GTA fans know all too well. The Expanded and Enhanced version of the game rekindled the hatred for the term on March 15. However, when talking about the upcoming title, nothing substantial is known at this point and everyone is going off alleged information and leaks.

Going completely exclusive with either PlayStation or Xbox is very unlikely as that would cut down the market size by a lot. However, a timed-exclusivity deal isn't off the table and fans have seen that in the past.

The game is generally released earlier for console players and then the polished PC port comes a year or two later. This is because PC users can more intricately customize the graphic rendering quality owing to the dedicated components like a GPU.

A leak from 2020 did hint toward a deal signed between Take-Two Interactive and Sony. It was allegedly worth $750 million and did have GTA 6 in the bag as well. No official word has been received from either organization and fans are still in the dark.

GTA 6's release is being estimated to be around late 2024 or early 2025 by insiders and experts. However, this prediction does not account for delays and unforeseen events.

Fans should stay calm and wait for the official word instead of making assumptions. Words from Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive should be considered gospel instead of those that come from leakers.

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta