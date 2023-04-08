Which real-life car is GTA Online's Annis 300R based on, and is the latter worth buying?

GTA Online's Annis 300R is back, which means some players might wonder if it's worth buying. Unfortunately for them, this car is only around for a limited time. Gamers have until April 12 to purchase it. Some gamers might wish to engage in research to figure out the automobile's real-life inspirations and discover more about the car's performance. It is worth noting that the vehicles in this title tend to be based on several real-life automobiles.

In the Annis 300R's case, it's inspired by the Nissan Z, with the headlights coming from the Nissan S30 series. The next section of this article will focus more on the fictional car's performance since most players care more about that than aesthetics.

Is the Annis 300R worth buying in GTA Online?

Official promo art for this car (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Annis 300R is neither a must-have nor a must-skip car in GTA Online. Whether this vehicle is worth getting will depend on whether you value its unique features or care more about its performance compared to other vehicles. Let's start with the positives:

Imani Tech Modifications: You can use either a Missile Lock-On Jammer or a Remote Control Unit. Both have their advantages, and there aren't many Imani Tech vehicles in the game.

Good armor: Like most Imani Tech vehicles, the Annis 300R can withstand several direct explosions.

Decent performance stats: 120 mph is a respectable top speed, and the car's handling is solid.

The main reason to get this vehicle outside of aesthetics would be for its Imani Tech capabilities. GTA Online only has ten other cars that can use this feature. Some of them are noticeably worse than the Annis 300R in terms of performance.

Another photo featuring this vehicle (Image via Rockstar Games)

This automobile is actually in fourth place for top speed when it comes to Imani Tech vehicles as of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. The Annis 300R's good armor and access to a Missile Lock-On Jammer also make it quite durable for an automobile to use in Freemode.

That said, there are some downsides this vehicle comes with that are worth addressing. Here are the flaws of this limited-time offering:

Weak performance for a Sports car: Vehicles in the Sports class have some of the best top speeds and lap times. This automobile is ranked 38th and 32nd, respectively, in those categories.

Fairly high price: $2,075,000 can be costly for some GTA Online players, especially since there is no Trade Price or discounts to lower it.

There are arguably better Imani Tech vehicles: Stuff like the Weaponized Ignus and Buffalo STX comes to mind.

Those issues could dissuade some GTA Online players from buying this vehicle.

Conclusion

Some players might like its design (Image via VicenzoVegas21)

Ultimately, the Annis 300R is a decent car to own in GTA Online. A player's personal preference and funds would be the main reason to decide whether they should get it or not. Just keep in mind that there is no guarantee that this vehicle will return in a future update as a permanent addition that players can buy whenever they want. If you do want this Sports car, remember to get it by April 12.

