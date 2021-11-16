Which GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition game has the best graphics compared to the originals?

GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition is now being enjoyed by players worldwide. Since its release four days ago, there have been millions of downloads of the newly remastered Trilogy.

Fans and gamers alike have been waiting for months to try out new editions of the games. There have been countless questions about how the controls will work and how good the remastered graphics will be. Now the answers to these questions are available.

This article hopes to answer questions about which GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition has the best graphics compared to the originals.

It is time to find out which GTA Definitive Edition has the best graphics

All three games in the Definitive Edition look very good with their improved HD graphics. But which one is the best when compared to its original counterpart?

GTA 3 vs Definitive Edition graphics

GTA 3 is now over 20 years old. It is almost a given that this game stood to gain the most by being remastered. The textures and rendering in the original were very basic, but the game was so much fun that the players did not mind at all.

Now, the Definitive Edition blows the original out of the water in terms of graphics. The new HD elements have improved the look of the game tenfold. Most noticeable is the addition of reflections, building interiors, and natural textures like grass and trees.

The characters have also been upgraded and look better in the new light and brightness that the GTA 3 Definitive edition has. Claude even walks, runs and jumps more smoothly.

GTA Vice City vs Definitive Edition graphics

Vice City was released in 2002, only one year after GTA 3. The graphics in the original in terms of characters, landscapes and rendering were similar to that of GTA 3. The biggest change was that the colour and brightness of the game had improved.

The Definitive Edition certainly boasts some great upgraded character and location graphic details. The reflections and textures of the windows and ocean are noticeably improved, as are the flames from explosions. There is also the nice added touch of planes flying through the sky in the newly remastered edition.

GTA San Andreas vs Definitive Edition graphics

GTA San Andreas set the benchmark for map and game size when it was released in 2004. Rockstar already had three years and the release of Vice City behind them when they finished San Andreas. For this reason, the graphics were already somewhat improved, and the map was so vast and full of detail that it wowed the GTA Community.

The Definitive Edition is impressive as Rockstar has added even finer detail to the already sprawling map. In addition, the fog and clouds were removed from the game, allowing the players to fly with their view unobstructed. This allows anyone to see the full scale of the map and focus on locations to approach, where they will find stunning new graphical details up close and personal.

There is no doubt that the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition looks fantastic, but is it the best out of all three games graphically compared to its original?

Which GTA original has the best graphics in the Definitive Edition?

When comparing the Definitive Edition games to the originals, it is clear that the game that has had the greatest make-over is GTA 3.

The original version was quite a dark and sometimes foggy looking game with not much fine graphic detail. The Definitive Edition is lit and coloured better, enabling players to see how much more fine detail has been added to the game with the new HD graphics.

