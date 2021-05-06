Climbing the financial ladder in GTA Online is not as hard as fans might expect. VIP jobs are a good way to churn out the big bucks without having to deep-grind for hours on end.

If players want to live the good life in GTA Online, they will have to do a lot more than grind a bunch of low-paying missions and jobs. While that may sound laborious, they actually aren't. Most high-paying jobs require the least amount of work. After all, it's always lonely at the top.

Not only does VIP work allow players to rack up a good deal of in-game money, but it also guarantees some valuable RP in the process, which is always appreciated by the GTA Online community.

To become a VIP in GTA Online, players must have a minimum of $1 million in their bank account.

In order to make VIP work in GTA Online, here is what players need to do:

Note: VIP work can only be accessed in Freemode.

Bring up the interaction menu.

Scroll down to the bottom

Click on SecuroServ

Register as VIP

Name your organization

GTA Online allows a maximum of six VIP players in a session and there is a 12 hour cooldown period before the player can register as VIP again.

That being said, there are a number of high-paying VIP jobs in GTA Online.

This article talks about one of the most popular and unanimously approved jobs that players can grind for a quick buck in GTA Online.

Which VIP work pays the highest in GTA Online and how to do it?

Sightseer is arguably the most popular and easy-to-grind VIP job featured in GTA Online.

Players can make anywhere from 21,000-24,000 depending on the time it takes for them to complete the mission. For skilled players, it usually doesn't take more than five minutes.

The objective of the mission is to collect three packages after hacking the location of the packages with the SecuroServ app. There are a total of 78 different package locations. They may or may not be near each other, which is why the player must own a lightning-fast vehicle to grind this job.

The mission must be completed in under 15 minutes. If the player manages to pull the whole thing off within five minutes, they will receive a whopping $25,000, the highest amount obtainable.