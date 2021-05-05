Freemode in GTA Online can be rewarding for a variety of reasons.

Not all rewards are monetary. Some people value fun over efficiency. However, that doesn't mean people in GTA Online can't make a quick buck or two in Freemode. On the contrary, players can make a lot of money in Freemode whilst playing GTA Online. Whether a player is seeking cash or fun, Freemode is always there for them.

This list is in no particular order, and these are not the only five reasons players enjoy Freemode in GTA Online. There are a multitude of reasons for doing so.

5 reasons why Freemode is one of the most rewarding aspects of GTA Online

#5 - It's a good break from the usual grind

Grinding might be one of the most important things to do in GTA Online, but it doesn't mean that it's the most fun thing to do. At the end of the day, GTA Online is a game, and games are meant to be fun. If a player treats grinding like a chore, it's no good.

Fortunately, Freemode is a good break from monotonous grinding. Players don't have to be in Freemode for long. After all, just messing around for five to ten minutes is often enough for players. Of course, players could also choose to be in GTA Online's Freemode for their entire gaming session if it's fun for them.

#4 - Freemode events

There are still ways to gain cash and RP in GTA Online's Freemode. This is especially nice since players won't have to undergo various loading screens or jobs to participate in them. Every six in-game hours, there is a new event for players to partake in.

As these events take place in San Andreas, players don't have to partake in these Freemode events if they don't want to. They won't be teleported when the event is activated or anything like that. This is a good alternative for GTA Online players wishing to do something more active in Freemode.

Of course, some of the events and challenges are fun. Plus, cash and RP rewards aren't so bad either. So it's a decent alternative to the usual money-making methods some GTA Online players use.

#3 - Businesses

While Freemode is a blast in itself, one main thing is that players can make a truckload of cash through various businesses. As selling stock often takes place in the GTA Online world (and requires players to be in a public lobby), it technically counts as a reason for Freemode feeling so rewarding.

Some players might prefer sticking to heists as their primary income, but there are players who make a lot of money through their various businesses in GTA Online. Whether it's gunrunning or vehicle exports, there's often something to do for GTA Online players looking to make a profit in Freemode.

#2 - There is no pressure to do something wrong

One of the best aspects of Freemode in GTA Online is that there is no single way to do it. Players can mess around as they explore the GTA Online map or they can hang out with friends in their apartments. There are so many activities within GTA Online, which might seem surprising given that there is no pressure to do something wrong.

However, that's where the beauty lies. Although there is a lot to do in Freemode in GTA Online, it tends to be of a relaxed nature. While getting into a one versus the world deathmatch might seem tense while in the moment, GTA Online players just have to remember they can do whatever they want without the pressure some missions tend to place on them.

#1 - It allows players to test out everything they have

Most players in GTA Online have grinded to get the equipment and vehicles they have. However, all of these joyous items aren't just for show. After all, a player willing to purchase an orbital cannon should also be willing to use it at least once in GTA Online.

In Freemode, players can use whatever they want. If they wish to grief with an Oppressor Mk II, they're allowed to do so. If somebody wishes to grief the Oppressor Mk II griefers, then they can do that too.

Players can have good old one versus one matches with a random player to see who is the best fighter. Sometimes, vehicles will play a crucial role in this matchup whereas sometimes it's a battle of wits and weaponry. There is no limit to what a player can try to do in GTA Online's Freemode, and that's what makes it so fun for some players.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.