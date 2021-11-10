Who is the most annoying character in GTA 3 Definitive Edition?

One of the best things about GTA 3 was meeting characters both good and bad and helping them with missions. After Catalina caused so much trouble in the game, players were left to deal with another frustrating character, known as King Courtney.

King Courtney runs the Liberty City Yardies and contacts players via a payphone to assign missions. He is never physically seen in the game, which was lucky for him, as players realized later.

This article hopes to explain why King Courtney is the most annoying character in GTA 3: Definitive Edition

Not only is King Courney in GTA 3 annoying, but he's also untrustworthy

Players never meet King Courtney in the game since he always contacts the player via a payphone. This in itself was irksome as players generally enjoyed meeting more characters in the three-dimensional Liberty City.

King Courtney's missions were also infamously boring delivery missions. Most players did not think much of Courtney's poor Jamaican accent either.

As if his character was not already bad enough, King Courtney betrayed Claude in the mission Kingdom Come. For this mission, he sides with Catalina to set a trap for Claude. He tells Claude on a phone call to go pick up a stash as usual, but he is not telling him the truth.

When Claude reaches the back alley carpark and goes into King Courtney's car, he finds a note from Catalina. This proved Courtney had betrayed Claude and had sided with the evil Columbian cartel. All the GTA players and fans would have been outraged by this double-cross.

What's worse is that King Courtney manages to escape retribution by Claude since he is only a disembodied voice, and this is how the game ends.

Perhaps the GTA Community will have their vengeance in future titles as Courtney must still be out there somewhere.

