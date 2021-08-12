5 frustratingly annoying missions in GTA 3

GTA 3 is one of the harder games in the series, so it's no surprise that it would have an abundance of frustratingly annoying missions.

GTA 3 lacks many of the quality-of-life features later games would have. It doesn't help that the game has numerous time limits and tough enemies to go through. Still, when there's a will, there's a way. No matter how annoying some missions are, GTA 3 players will gladly get through it to see the end.

Most GTA players are casual in terms of how they approach the game. Hence, some of these GTA 3 missions will likely frustrate them to no end. There are arguably more than just five annoying missions, but these five missions are still interesting to discuss.

Five of the most annoying missions in GTA 3

#5 - The Exchange

The final mission in GTA 3 is appropriately difficult for the task. Claude can finally kill Catalina, but it won't be easy. The player loses all of their weapons and has to complete the mission under a time limit. There's a horde of guards at several points, which can kill players who aren't prepared.

As players won't have access to their good weapons at the start of this mission, it's a little harder to cheese this mission than normal. Smart positioning is the main thing players should keep in mind if they wish to clear this mission easily.

#4 - Kingdom Come

Dealing with hordes of suicide bombers is a frightening task for anybody. In GTA 3, if the player dies, they lose all of their weapons. Without weapons, they'll stand next to no chance of completing this mission.

The player has to destroy all of the vans to complete the mission. If a player has great weaponry, then they just have to ensure that they don't get hit by the suicide bombers. Otherwise, they can lose almost all of their health if the enemies get too close.

The player won't last long if they choose to ignore the suicide bombers, even if they have full health and armor. It's best to think outside the box and try to get to a higher elevation where the enemies won't hit Claude.

#3 - Mike Lips Last Lunch

Missions where the player cannot damage a vehicle in any way are especially annoying in the context of a GTA game. It's not fun having to drive safely and normally, especially when an NPC can easily crash to the player to further inconvenience them.

It's not the hardest mission to get through in GTA 3, but it can be a tedious one just for how boring it is. If the player is a bad driver, then this mission will force them to become competent. The time limit isn't strict for those that drive well, but it can add to the frustration for impatient players.

#2 - Rigged to Blow

Rigged to Blow is yet another mission with a time limit. Like with Mike Lips Last Lunch, the player is driving a car with a bomb in it and shouldn't damage the vehicle too much. However, the difference here is that the player is trying to get rid of the bomb. It's also worth noting that this is one of three repeatable missions in GTA 3.

Fortunately, gangs won't attack Claude while he's driving this car. Given that the player has to go to Leone territory to complete this mission, it's a blessing, as this mission would be impossible otherwise.

#1 - Espresso-2-Go!

This mission is often one of the most despised missions for a GTA 3 fan. There's a multitude of guides dedicated to completing this mission quickly and easily, which wouldn't be the case for a mission that wouldn't frustrate players.

It's important to remember that GTA 3 doesn't have an easy-to-access map like later games in the series do. Considering this is a mission where the player goes through several locations under a time limit, it's easy to see why it's such a detested mission in GTA 3.

It also doesn't help that GTA 3 vehicles are notoriously weak. Add in several NPCs who are more than willing to blast at Claude for showing up, and the player will quickly realize that a bulletproof car will be a great asset for this mission.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod