GTA 3 was the first game of the 3D universe. The game has some of the best features and an extensive map. GTA 3 is set in Liberty City - a sprawling open-world that players can explore on their terms.

By that time's standards, the game also had some of the toughest missions in the entire franchise. These missions have tested everyone's patience partially due to challenging design and partly due to poor choices. So, without further ado, here are the 5 toughest GTA 3 missions that tested players' patience.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 most difficult missions in GTA 3

5) Payday for Ray

This mission is not exactly hard, but instead, a tricky and long one. This mission in GTA 3 is given to the players by Yakuza co-leader Asuka Kasen. Players need to deliver a nasty cop’s bribe.

Now to do that, they have to go about answering payphones all around Staunton Island. It can be troublesome there when you don’t have a map. This means that players either have to memorize the mission or familiarize themselves with every inch of Staunton Island.

4) Rigged to blow

The leader of D-Ice, Red Jacks, presents this mission to Claude in GTA 3. In this mission, instead of installing a bomb, players have to get cleared of it. D-Ice's car is fitted with a timed explosive. They had to drive the car to a garage and defuse the bomb. Sounds simple, right?

Two things make this mission tough- the first is the time limit which is not ample and the second is that the bomb is sensitive, so intense damage to the car will detonate the bomb.

3) Exchange

There is an unwritten rule which states that the final mission in every game has to be complicated. Well GTA 3 is no exception either. This final mission needs $500,000 to start, which is something of an achievement in itself.

Another troubling thing is that when the mission starts, Claude will have no weapons, and will be girdled by a mob of Colombian Cartel members. To top it all off, Catalina will hurl rockets at you from an attack helicopter.

2) Mike Lips last lunch

This mission was given to Claude by mechanic Joey Leone. The gist of the story is that the Forelli brothers owe Joey money. Claude has to teach the Forelli brothers some manners.

Players first had to steal Mike Forelli’s car from Saint Mark’s Bistro and drive it to a shop in Harwood to get it fitted with explosives before bringing it back to its initial location. A driving mission, sounds fun?

No. Firstly, even the slightest scratch on the car will mean failure. And secondly, this is a time-based mission. Do you need another reason?

1) Espresso-2-Go

This task can be considered one of the toughest missions in GTA 3. The Yakuza leader, Asuka Kasen gives Claude this mission. Basically, players need to drive all around the map and destroy the coffee stands that act as a disguise for the Colombian Cartel to sell SPANK.

Exploring the city without a map is a tough job. And in this mission, players have to destroy nine coffee stands. The time limit further adds to the difficulty as it is barely sufficient, leaving no room for error.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul